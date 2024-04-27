Politics
Lok Sabha Polls: Congress-led INDIAN Bloc plans to have 5 PMs in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi
Kolhapur:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's Congress-led bloc was mulling a “one year, one prime minister” formula after coming to power, meaning the country will see five prime ministers in five years, a mockery on the apparent lack of consensus within the government. the opposition camp facing its Prime Minister.
Addressing an election rally in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, PM Modi also said the opposition bloc cannot even reach three digits or even “be close to forming a government”.
“They are planning to implement the formula 'one year, one prime minister'. If they have the opportunity to stay in power for five years, there will be five prime ministers. But the country will not tolerate such people who dream of imposing five prime ministers in five years he said.
PM Modi said the Congress had planned to rotate the post of Chief Minister in Karnataka by handing it over to the Deputy CM after 2.5 years, and such an arrangement was also planned for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan .
“They’re playing that game over there,” he said.
The Congress wants to amend the Constitution and deprive Dalits and OBCs of the benefits of quota for religion-based reservations, he said.
PM Modi also accused the Congress of planning to extend the “Karnataka model in which Muslims were included in the 27 per cent quota for OBCs” to the entire country.
“The Congress-led alliance has vowed to kill social justice,” he said, accusing Congress of stooping to appeasement and voting for the banks.
Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Congress and its allies had changed strategy and turned to an “anti-national agenda” and “appeasement” tactics “after realizing that they could not compete with the NDA on its development record.”
“Before the elections, I had said it was 'Viksit Bharat ke sankalp ka chunav'. But the moment the Congress and its alliance partners realized they could not compete with the NDA in terms of development, they changed their strategy and moved to anti-national agenda and appeasement tactics,” he said.
These opposition people are talking about repealing CAA and restoring Article 370, but no one has the courage to change this decision of Modi, he said.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, has fielded Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyasheel Mane from Kolhapur and Hatkanangale constituencies, respectively.
Drawing a football analogy, PM Modi said the National Democratic Alliance was leading 2-0 in the first two phases of the elections.
“Kolhapur is a popular football center in Maharashtra, and football is extremely popular among the youth here. So, if I can explain in terms of football, after the second phase of voting yesterday, the BJP and the NDA are ahead by 2.0 goals,” he said.
PM Modi further said that the Congress and the INDI alliance had achieved two “personal goals” through their anti-India policies and politics of hatred.
“The responsibility of football carriers lies with the people of Kolhapur who will achieve such a goal that the INDI alliance will be defeated in the next rounds of elections,” he said.
PM Modi said these people (read opposition bloc) were venting their anger against the country.
In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Congress and INDI alliance leaders are talking about breaking up South India to create a new country, he said.
“Will the people of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land, who brought land from Peshawar in the north to Thanjavur in the south under Hindvi Swarajya, allow this project? They (INDI alliance) should get a befitting response,” he -he adds.
Prime Minister Modi said the Congress had not only opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but also declined the invitation for its consecration.
“The Congress has fallen so low. The trustees of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are good people. They decided to forgive the past sins of the Congress and invited the Congress leaders by visiting their homes. But they declined the invitation. Will anyone ever refuse the invitation? invitation to go to Lord Ram's darbar?
PM Modi said Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, also attended the consecration ceremony as the Congress declined the invitation.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi on wealth distribution, PM Modi said, “The Congress shehzade wants to seek your wealth and distribute it to those who, according to the party, have the first right to the country's resources.”
“The Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax and deprive people of their inheritance. These people should not have any chance of coming to power. For appeasement, the Congress can go all the way,” he said. -he adds.
PM Modi slammed DMK for remarks made by some of its leaders on Sanatan Dharma and called the Tamil Nadu-based party the 'khas' of the Congress. “He (DMK) is misusing Sanatan dharma and calling it dengue.”
“INDI alliance leaders are inviting these people from DMK to Maharashtra and congratulating them,” he said.
In a veiled mockery of Uddhav Thackeray, the Prime Minister said the 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena sided with these people and joined hands with those who worshiped Aurangzeb.
“Seeing this, what would Balasaheb Thackeray have thought if he were alive. He would have been saddened seeing all these things,” PM Modi said.
He said the Congress-led bloc had only one agenda: “sarkar banao, note kamao” (form a government and make money).
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-polls-congress-led-india-bloc-plans-to-have-5-pms-in-5-years-pm-narendra-modi-5537663
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- District students currently compete in the VEX | World Championships News, Sports, Jobs
- Lok Sabha Polls: Congress-led INDIAN Bloc plans to have 5 PMs in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi
- Reviews | Why is the United States arming Ukraine with fanfare and Israel in secret?
- Jaspers Rally, Down Bobcats in MAAC tournament
- Offer of important position for Jokowi after he is no longer considered a cadre by the PDI-P
- Fardeen Khan on 12-year break from Bollywood: Due to personal reasons, I decided to take a break | Hindi Cinema News
- Grow your mentoring network – Intuit Blog
- Donald Trump prevents his defense from presenting arguments that could help him (lawyer)
- “Venetian Masquerade” gala energizes Palm Beach Ballet and Academy
- Veteran broadcaster Joe Lartey has passed away at the age of 96
- Kings From Queens' Shows Run DMC “changed pop, fashion and music
- China's AI innovation identifies esophageal cancer lesions twice as quickly as doctors' visual assessment: paper