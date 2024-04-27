Lok Sabha Polls: Congress-led INDIAN Bloc plans to have 5 PMs in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi

“The Congress-led alliance has vowed to kill social justice,” he said.

Kolhapur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's Congress-led bloc was mulling a “one year, one prime minister” formula after coming to power, meaning the country will see five prime ministers in five years, a mockery on the apparent lack of consensus within the government. the opposition camp facing its Prime Minister.

Addressing an election rally in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, PM Modi also said the opposition bloc cannot even reach three digits or even “be close to forming a government”.

“They are planning to implement the formula 'one year, one prime minister'. If they have the opportunity to stay in power for five years, there will be five prime ministers. But the country will not tolerate such people who dream of imposing five prime ministers in five years he said.

PM Modi said the Congress had planned to rotate the post of Chief Minister in Karnataka by handing it over to the Deputy CM after 2.5 years, and such an arrangement was also planned for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan .

“They’re playing that game over there,” he said.

The Congress wants to amend the Constitution and deprive Dalits and OBCs of the benefits of quota for religion-based reservations, he said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of planning to extend the “Karnataka model in which Muslims were included in the 27 per cent quota for OBCs” to the entire country.

“The Congress-led alliance has vowed to kill social justice,” he said, accusing Congress of stooping to appeasement and voting for the banks.

Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Congress and its allies had changed strategy and turned to an “anti-national agenda” and “appeasement” tactics “after realizing that they could not compete with the NDA on its development record.”

“Before the elections, I had said it was 'Viksit Bharat ke sankalp ka chunav'. But the moment the Congress and its alliance partners realized they could not compete with the NDA in terms of development, they changed their strategy and moved to anti-national agenda and appeasement tactics,” he said.

These opposition people are talking about repealing CAA and restoring Article 370, but no one has the courage to change this decision of Modi, he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, has fielded Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyasheel Mane from Kolhapur and Hatkanangale constituencies, respectively.

Drawing a football analogy, PM Modi said the National Democratic Alliance was leading 2-0 in the first two phases of the elections.

“Kolhapur is a popular football center in Maharashtra, and football is extremely popular among the youth here. So, if I can explain in terms of football, after the second phase of voting yesterday, the BJP and the NDA are ahead by 2.0 goals,” he said.

PM Modi further said that the Congress and the INDI alliance had achieved two “personal goals” through their anti-India policies and politics of hatred.

“The responsibility of football carriers lies with the people of Kolhapur who will achieve such a goal that the INDI alliance will be defeated in the next rounds of elections,” he said.

PM Modi said these people (read opposition bloc) were venting their anger against the country.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Congress and INDI alliance leaders are talking about breaking up South India to create a new country, he said.

“Will the people of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land, who brought land from Peshawar in the north to Thanjavur in the south under Hindvi Swarajya, allow this project? They (INDI alliance) should get a befitting response,” he -he adds.

Prime Minister Modi said the Congress had not only opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but also declined the invitation for its consecration.

“The Congress has fallen so low. The trustees of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are good people. They decided to forgive the past sins of the Congress and invited the Congress leaders by visiting their homes. But they declined the invitation. Will anyone ever refuse the invitation? invitation to go to Lord Ram's darbar?

PM Modi said Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, also attended the consecration ceremony as the Congress declined the invitation.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi on wealth distribution, PM Modi said, “The Congress shehzade wants to seek your wealth and distribute it to those who, according to the party, have the first right to the country's resources.”

“The Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax and deprive people of their inheritance. These people should not have any chance of coming to power. For appeasement, the Congress can go all the way,” he said. -he adds.

PM Modi slammed DMK for remarks made by some of its leaders on Sanatan Dharma and called the Tamil Nadu-based party the 'khas' of the Congress. “He (DMK) is misusing Sanatan dharma and calling it dengue.”

“INDI alliance leaders are inviting these people from DMK to Maharashtra and congratulating them,” he said.

In a veiled mockery of Uddhav Thackeray, the Prime Minister said the 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena sided with these people and joined hands with those who worshiped Aurangzeb.

“Seeing this, what would Balasaheb Thackeray have thought if he were alive. He would have been saddened seeing all these things,” PM Modi said.

He said the Congress-led bloc had only one agenda: “sarkar banao, note kamao” (form a government and make money).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)