Politics
Experts say Prabowo can continue Jokowi's geopolitical strategy
Saturday April 27, 2024 – 9:16 p.m. WIB
Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Ricardo/JPNN
jpnn.comJAKARTA – UIN international relations expert Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta Robi Sugara said that the foreign policy of elected presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is considered capable of continuing the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a context strategic to face global geopolitics. challenges.
According to Robi Sugara, Prabowo has the competence to continue the role of President Jokowi who was successful in the international arena.
“Prabowo not only complements but perfects Indonesia's role in the international arena. “Jokowi is good and has succeeded in bringing Indonesia to be respected in the ASEAN region,” said Robi Sugara, Sunday (26 /04/2024).
According to Robi, Jokowi succeeded in maximizing Indonesia's role as ASEAN president in 2023 and also succeeded in making Indonesia proud on the world stage.
“Prabowo’s strategic leadership will strengthen Jokowi’s success. “It is believed that Prabowo will be able to express the interests of Indo-Pacific countries and other developing countries, including Indonesia, on the international stage,” Robi said.
Additionally, Robi said, Indonesia has joined the G20. Indonesia is on par with countries with a large economy in the world.
“In the future, we are confident that we will become one of the global players because we are members of the G20. “The G20 is a group of countries with the largest economies in the world, Indonesia is one of them,” said Robi.
According to union executive director Senopati, Jokowi's role over the past 10 years has been very strong and Prabowo Subianto will continue in the future.
International relations expert Robi Sugara said Prabowo's foreign policy would be able to continue President Jokowi's policies.
