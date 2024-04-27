INDIA bloc plans five prime ministers in five years, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kolhapur on April 27, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that if India's opposition bloc wins a majority to form a government after the general election, the alliance plans to appoint five prime ministers and one prime minister every year. If the INDIA bloc gets the majority to form the Union government for the entire term, it plans to have five prime ministers and one prime minister every year, Mr. Modi told a public rally in the Western Maharashtras Kolhapur. One year, one PM These people (from the Congress) who are struggling to win triple digit seats in the Lok Sabha, can such members of the INDI alliance even reach the threshold to form a government? And they are in such a state that they are preparing a formula to have a year, a PM. If they have the opportunity for five years, then there will be five prime ministers, he said, targeting opposition parties. The INDE group is an alliance of 26 opposition parties. Karnataka Model Mr. Modi referred to speculation about a deal within the Congress providing for a rotational chief ministership in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for 2.5 years each. While attacking the Congress, he gave another reference to Karnataka as the party's pan-India plan. Muslims have been included in the list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to share 27% of reservations…Congress wants to amend the Constitution and deprive Dalits as well as OBCs of the benefits of reservations and make them religion-based, did he declare. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as shehzada (prince), he once again referred to his previous statement on wealth distribution. They want to raid your wealth and distribute it to those the party had mentioned as having first right to the country's resources. They also want to impose inheritance taxes and deprive your children of their inheritance. The point regarding inheritance tax was taken up by Sam Pitroda, president of the Overseas Indian Congress. Earlier this week, he clarified that his statement had nothing to do with Congress or a political issue. Read also : Inheritance taxes in India: history, abolition and attempts to revive them | Explain On article 370 Mr. Modi also asserted that the Congress wanted the special status of Jammu and Kashmir to be restored and would do so if voted to power at the Centre. The Congress manifesto says that Article 370 will be restored and the CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] will be repealed. Can anyone change Modis' decisions? And if they do, do they know what the repercussions will be, he asked? The Prime Minister also targeted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is part of the INDIA bloc. DMK is very close to the Congress. This is defaming Sanatana Dharma by comparing it to dengue and malaria. The INDI alliance invites those who talk about destroying Sanatana Dharma. This low level to which they have stooped.

