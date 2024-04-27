Kremlin says Ukraine failed to sign deal with Russia due to direct pressure from UK





MOSCOW Ukraine failed to sign a deal with Russia during negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 due to “direct pressure” from the United Kingdom, according to the Kremlin spokesperson on Saturday. “(Head of the Ukrainian delegation David) Arakhamia spoke about it, the rest is speculation,” Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow. Arakhamia revealed in a November 2023 interview with Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had advised Ukrainian authorities against signing an agreement with Russia and encouraged them to continue fighting. Currently, there is no reason to resume negotiations, but Russia remains consistent in its commitment to resolving disputes by peaceful means if the opportunity arises, Peskov said. He called potential sanctions targeting Russian liquefied natural gas supplies “efforts to exclude Russia from energy markets.” “This is beneficial to the United States and a number of other countries. This will mean more expensive gas for end users, mainly European industrial sectors,” the Kremlin spokesperson said. He reiterated Russia's determination to combat this “unfair” competition through legal means. Refraining from commenting on reports of pressure from Washington on Beijing over its relations with Russia, Peskov emphasized China's sovereignty and ability to defend its interests. Commenting on media reports citing US intelligence on Russia's non-involvement in the death of Russian politician Alexei Navalny, Peskov said he had seen them. Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia's Arctic region of Yakutia after suddenly feeling unwell. Despite his immediate transport to a hospital, doctors were unable to save his life and he was buried on March 1 in Moscow. In response to protests in Armenia over the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan, Peskov expressed Russia's support for contacts between the two Caucasian countries aimed at resolving disputes and signing a peace treaty. He stressed the importance of communication between Baku and Yerevan to ease tensions. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

