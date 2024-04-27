David Pecker's testimony at the Trump trial reveals the seedy underbelly of his tabloid journalism





WASHINGTON Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker's testimony at Donald Trump's secret trial this week revealed the underhanded tactics his publication used to defend the former president, blatantly violating not only the ethical rules of mainstream journalism , but even the grimmest standards typical of tabloids like his.

I knew the National Enquirer was slimy, but I didn't know they were this slimy, said Kelly McBride, senior vice president and president of the nonprofit Institute's Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership. lucrative Poynter. This is so outside of the practice of journalism that it's hard for me to imagine it happening.

In testimony this week at Trump's trial in New York, the former CEO of the National Enquirers' former parent company explained in stunning detail how he agreed to act as the eyes and ears of Trump's campaign. Trump, buying the rights to the articles in order to remove them. and even outright fabricating negative stories about Trump's opponents.

“I wanted to protect my business, I wanted to protect myself, and I also wanted to protect Donald Trump,” Pecker said of why he issued a false public statement on his posts. deal with Trump.

Witness David Pecker speaks on the witness stand as Donald Trump looks on in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday. Elizabeth Williams/AP

Paying for stories, fabricating stories, and making secret deals to support political campaigns are all flagrant violations of the fundamental principles of journalism, codified in many media outlets' internal ethics policies and in the Society's Code of Ethics of Professional Journalists.

Some of the Enquirers' tactics were already known. But they came mostly from anonymous sources, including a former National Enquirer editor who now covers the trial for another publication. So it was stunning to hear the former tabloid boss matter-of-factly explain how he struck a deal with Trump's former lawyer. Michael Cohen will work with the campaign in a 2015 meeting at Trump Tower.

Some details were new, including Pecker's acknowledgment that the Enquirer had doctored photos to fabricate a story about the father of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, one of Trump's 2016 opponents, with Lee Harvey Oswald , who assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

We mixed the photos and the different images with Lee Harvey Oswald. And I mashed the two together. And that's how this story was set up, I would say, Pecker said.

Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, argued that the National Enquirers' practice of paying sources for stories was standard journalistic practice. But in reality, the practice is largely confined to a small handful of tabloids and celebrity publications, and most mainstream media outlets explicitly prohibit actions such as paying for articles, according to experts and media insiders.

It's in the Code of Ethics: Don't pay for information. It's one of the few things in black and white, said Chris Roberts, a journalism professor at the University of Alabama and a member of the SPJ ethics committee who helped write the latest version of the rules.

Pecker said ABC News was also trying to get exclusive access to the McDougal and Stormy Daniels stories, but he knew the National Enquirer had an advantage because it could offer money.

ABC's offer was interesting because they were apparently offering Karen a spot on Dancing With the Stars, but I knew from experience that ABC doesn't buy stories. So I didn't think they would pay cash for the story, Pecker said. ABC did not respond to a request for comment.

Watchdogs have sometimes accused major media outlets of flouting this principle, for example by covering sources' travel or meal expenses. But Pecker described something much more purely transactional, saying the publication had a policy of directly paying sources up to $10,000 in cash for exclusive rights to their stories, and that amounts above that figure could be taken into account if they were approved by him.

We used checkbook journalism and paid for stories, Pecker said.

While tabloids like National Inquire have long had a sordid reputation for their brash style and skirting journalistic standards on issues such as paying sources, veterans of the publication say the arrangements Pecker describes go far beyond even the most relaxed rules of tabloid journalism.

We veterans of the Gilded Age do lament what later happened to our sassy Tabbie, said Barbara Sternig, a former longtime tabloid reporter and author of Celebrity Secrets of a National Enquirer Reporter. Not that there aren’t characters in our time either. But in general, the bad reputation was simply due to the indelicate nature of many big stories.

The Enquirers' reputation had long been outweighed by its ability to break major news. For example, beyond his celebrity work, the publication revealed extramarital affairs that helped derail the presidential bids of Gary Hart in 1987 and John Edwards in 2008. Edwards' scoop led the council to he Pulitzer Prize administration reversed a previous policy and announced in 2010 that the Enquirer was eligible for an investigative reporting award. It didn't win.

The Enquirer, former employees and observers say, was an equal opportunity gossip eager to break news about everyone famous or powerful. Trump seemed an ideal target for the kind of salacious scoops the publication trafficked in. Pecker even said he expected women from Trump's past to come forward, but he decided to bury those stories instead of reporting them.

Sternig, who left the National Enquirer before Pecker took office, said there were occasional negotiations with high-profile celebrities in which the publication would negotiate to have a negative story killed in exchange for interviews seated or other exclusive access. But she said that in her 20 years with the publication, this was rare and certainly not a norm.

Pecker described a similar case, where the Enquirer buried an unflattering story about professional golfer Tiger Woods in exchange for his appearance on the cover of one of its publications.

But it's unclear what exactly the publication or its readers gained in exchange for burying the Trump stories.

I can't even understand what his own motivations were other than to curry favor with himself, McBride said. They are not even loyal to their own audience.

Pecker described the deal with Trump as mutually beneficial and said he personally benefited from it, particularly before Trump ran for president, and that Trump offered him behind-the-scenes details on The Apprentice. But at the time in question, when Trump was running for office, the publication lost scoops with no clear bottom line, a sin worse than ethical violations for some former tabloid journalists.

Alan Duke, who spent 26 years at CNN and now runs a company that provides fact-checking services for social media platforms, spent five months at the National Enquirer in late 2014 and early 2015 between those two jobs.

I thought it would be interesting to see how they worked. It was a bit like a master's degree in tabloid journalism, he said. There was a very specific pattern of what they were interested in and who they were, and let's just say I was not impressed with their judgment of current events.

Pecker and his deputy, Dylan Howard, assigned Duke to cover for Jeffrey Epstein, but Duke was surprised when they turned down stories about Trump's dealings with the disgraced financier, instead wanting him to focus on Epstein and Bill Clinton, as the wife of former President Hillary. Clinton, ready to run for president.

So-called capture-and-kill operations have had a particularly big impact, he explained, because, given the publication's reputation, nothing published will be taken fully seriously. “I realized that what they didn’t publish was perhaps more impactful than what they did publish,” Duke said.

Lachlan Cartwright, a former Enquirer editor under Pecker who now covers the trial for The Hollywood Reporter, said he was kept in the dark about Pecker's deal with Trump and did not understand why he and his journalists were going out of their way. to protect the then-GOP candidate.

It was cathartic to hear that played out in court because that's what I've been whispering to friends late at night in bars, saying, “Hey, there's something going on here.” There is something more than just a series of hit plays [on Trumps opponents]. I think there might be some sort of agreement in place here, he said this week in an interview with Boston Public Radio. But I had nothing to say, I had no tangible proof. And my friends were like, Lachlan, you need to relax. You need to stop drinking. You become a conspiracy theorist. And now I hear it in court, in David Pecker's testimony, and it confirms everything I had thought in real time but just had no way of proving.

The punches appear to have hurt the Enquirer, which hasn't published a major national story in years as its circulation has plummeted. Newer, nimbler outlets like TMZ have taken over the role of celebrity scoop machines, even if it means paying sources tips.

This will be David Peckers' legacy, Cartwright said. Whatever credibility she has, it has been totally damaged by what happened in court this week.

Some fear that the mainstream media is also collateral damage, even though it would never tolerate even a fraction of the type of behavior Pecker describes. Trump and his allies falsely accused the mainstream media of doing exactly what Pecker admitted to doing for Trump, and Trump's lawyers in court wrongly argued that Pecker had described standard journalistic practices.

But Roberts, a professor and journalism ethicist, said it's critical for journalists to speak out against other journalists who break the rules and undermine the credibility of the entire industry, even though highlighting bad behavior could make it look bad. image of the sector in the short term.

We need to do a better job of explaining what the real rules of journalism are for those who practice it ethically, he said. Journalism is about the only industry or institution where the code of ethics not only encourages, but outright requires, people to publicly denounce their peers who practice bad journalism.

