



OfGuido Santevecchi Meeting today in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and American Secretary of State Antony Blinken: on the agenda are the crisis in Ukraine, that of the Middle East and increasingly strong trade tensions FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BEIJING – China and the United States agree on one point: we have to keep talking to each other. This is proven by the fact that Xi Jinping considered appropriate to receive Anthony Blinken at the end of the American Secretary of State's three-day mission between Shanghai and Beijing. May the dialogue continue to be comforting, but everyone tension points remain unresolveddal Chinese support for Putin's war Al future in Taiwanpassing through the trade battle without taboo. According to the report of ChinaXi during audience at the Great Hall of the People he showed his wisdom rhetorical and realistic, noting that over the decades our relations have gone through great rains and great winds, but we must seek inspiration to help each other instead of hurting yourself. He called on America to adopt a positive vision of Chinese development, admit that there are many problems, but ensuring that with mutual optimism and openness you can build a better relationship. Conclusion: the two superpowers must be partners and not rivals. The emperor left it to his mandarins to use a harsher tone. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi warned Blinken that even if there was a stabilization of diplomatic relations, negative factors continue to grow, accumulate, cause disturbances, grow towards a spiral. The two ministers spoke for five hours and the list of recriminations it's been a long time. The unreasonable US measures to stifle our economy, trade, scientific and technological development are endless: it is not about competition, but about containment, Wang said. Indeed, and Washington they arrived tariff warnings and threats to stop the flow of lower-priced Chinese products that harm American (and European) industry and sanctions against Chinese companies that supply military technology to the Russians. Wang Yi responded that Americans must choose between cooperation and confrontation. But it is clear that the Chinese do not know how far they can go in their support for Russia and in the new invasion of products exported at a loss thanks to Party-State subsidies. Even Xi can't afford a permanent break, now that he is working to find new opportunities for China's struggling economy. Essentially, Beijing continues to call for cooperation (especially economic and commercial, according to its own interests), but does not make concessions. Blinken says there was progress, but clarity is needed on conflict zones and this can be done through intense diplomatic work, face to face, to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations. He used social media to say in a sincere tone that the United States and China have a duty to their two peoples and to the entire world to manage their relationship responsibly. Before leaving, he explained to the American press that he had clarified that Without China's support, Moscow could not continue its assault on Ukraine. The US envoy says he has made it clear that if Beijing does not resolve the problem (by stopping circumventing sanctions with dual-use civilian and military supplies that have allowed Moscow to revive its arms industry), the United States will face it, with sanctions against Chinese companies and banks. Blinken also denounced dangerous actions in the South China Sea, reminding XiAmerica's Unwavering Commitment to the Defense of the Philippines (Massive joint military maneuvers with 11,000 American troops and 5,000 Filipinos are currently underway). Also mentioning the crisis in the Middle East: to reaffirm that Beijing can help ease tensions.

In essence, Xi and Biden used a conciliatory tone; both parties recognize that dialogue must be protected, even if strategic conflicts remain and seem irreconcilable. Wang Yi highlighted the harsh side of the Chinese position: he defined the accusation regarding dual-use deliveries to the Russians is hypocriticalrelaunched at the same time as Washington launched a $61 billion military aid program to kyiv.Taiwan remains a red line (even if we see no sign of acceleration of Chinese maneuvers in the strait). And to accusations of unjust commercial invasion, Beijing responds that this is a false Western narrative, which hides the evil intention of slowing down China's legitimate industrial development. A few weeks ago, I received the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzstill came to strengthen the colossal exchange, Xi Jinping argued that instead of protesting, America and Europe should be grateful to China which helped the globalized economy to reduce inflationwith his electric carlithium batteries, photovoltaic equipment, which also have the merit of driving the green transition to fight climate change. And if today Xi asked Blinken to look at China positively, to try to preserve the appearance of possible cooperation,in May, I will welcome Vladimir Putin again with all honors. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

