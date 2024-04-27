A recap of Trump's New York trial and why a delay in the Jan. 6 case is likelyExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump's trial in New York continues as the Supreme Court appears set to grant him an extension in the federal case until January 6.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Another busy week in court for Donald Trump – a tabloid editor told a New York jury about his efforts to pay people to squash salacious stories about Trump before the 2016 election, and the US Supreme Court debated whether Trump should get a legal shield for his actions related to the Capitol riot three years ago. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us now. Carrie, thank you very much for being with us.

CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Hello, Scott.

SIMON: And let's start with the United States Supreme Court. How do you read what happened there?

JOHNSON: Well, the justices are considering whether Trump should have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. That would be for his efforts to cling to power after the 2020 election. And Donald Trump's lawyer, John Sauer, was criticized this week for his extreme positions – for example in claiming that Trump might be able to using the military to stage a coup attempt or to kill a Trump rival.

But most conservative justices seemed far more concerned about tying the hands of a future president than about the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Here is Justice Samuel Alito speaking to government lawyer Michael Dreeben.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SAMUEL ALITO: Presidents have to make many difficult decisions. You don't…

MICHAEL DREEBEN: But…

ALITO: …You think he's in a special position – a particularly precarious position?

DREEBEN: Making a mistake is not what gets you criminal charges.

JOHNSON: That's what the government lawyer said. But others, including Chief Justice John Roberts, seem genuinely concerned that prosecutors are harassing the future president, even though the Justice Department lawyer said the country has not faced such questions since Richard Nixon.

SIMON: That was the view of the conservatives who sat on the high court. What have some of the more liberal judges said?

JOHNSON: Justice Elena Kagan said the Founders really knew how to write presidential immunity into the Constitution, but they decided not to do it because they didn't want some sort of all-encompassing monarch. powerful. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she was concerned about giving the president too much power, giving him a get-out-of-jail-free card. Here's more about Judge Jackson.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: I'm trying to understand what the deterrent effect is of turning the Oval Office into a seat of criminal activity in this country.

JOHNSON: And she also tried to focus the court on the specific allegations against Donald Trump, accused of subverting the will of voters as he ran to return to the White House this year. Of course, Trump pleaded not guilty.

SIMON: What the Supreme Court ultimately decides – and when – could make or break the Jan. 6 federal trial against Donald Trump. Carrie, can you draw any conclusions from the questions you heard this week?

JOHNSON: It's always dangerous, but it seemed like at least four conservative justices wanted to give the president some protection from criminal prosecution. And they may want to draw a line between actions a president takes as part of his job and those that are merely personal. Now, this kind of opinion could take a long time to write, especially if the justices wish to send the case back to lower courts for further investigation. The chances of a trial in Washington for Donald Trump before the November election now appear slim to none.

SIMON: Donald Trump couldn't present his own case to the Supreme Court because, of course, he had to be in New York for his criminal trial. The Manhattan jury heard testimony in the case about the accounting of secret payments. What did they hear?

JOHNSON: Jurors heard from the prosecutor's first witness. This would be David Pecker, former editor of the National Enquirer. He described himself as a longtime friend of Trump, but he offered some pretty damaging testimony. He said he was aware of or participated in payments to people who had stories to sell about Trump's personal behavior before the 2016 election. David Pecker said Trump was not worried that his family discovered it, but that he was worried about his political position if stories about his alleged feminization were published. Trump's lawyers tried to suggest that Pecker was acting to benefit his own company and not Trump.

SIMON: Carrie, what are you going to watch this week?

JOHNSON: This week, New York Judge Juan Merchan is considering whether Donald Trump should be fined for repeatedly violating a silence order and verbally attacking potential witnesses in the case. Right now, a financial penalty appears to be on the table, but if Donald Trump continues to post negative information about his former lawyer Michael Cohen, this judge may have to consider harsher measures.

SIMONExBulletin's Carrie Johnson, thank you very much.

JOHNSON: With pleasure.

