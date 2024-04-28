Chinese jets fly sorties over Taiwan Strait in show of force as US delegation leaves | Taiwan

Taiwan reported that a dozen Chinese warplanes flew sorties near the island on Saturday, part of a sudden surge of military activity just hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken , left Beijing following discussions with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials.

Before Blinken's three-day visit to China, U.S. officials had pointed to a period of relative calm in the Taiwan Strait in recent months, after years of aggressive Chinese military maneuvers and threats, as a factor for improvement US-China relations since Joe. Biden held a summit meeting with Xi in November.

While welcoming the thaw in relations and more frequent contacts, Blinken issued an ultimatum to Beijing, calling on it to stop supplying components and materials to the Russian defense industry or face new sanctions.

The United States also angered China this week when Congress passed a supplemental spending bill providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan. In a meeting with Blinken on Friday afternoon, Xi reportedly became particularly heated over Taiwan, accusing the United States of interfering in Chinese affairs and encouraging pro-independence sentiment on the island.

In his public remarks, Xi told Blinken: The two countries should help each other succeed rather than harm each other, seek common ground and reserve their differences rather than engage in vicious competition.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of a downward spiral in relations if the United States crossed Chinese red lines.

Blinken said that during his stay in China, he stressed the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability across the strait.

Beijing has often resorted to aggressive military maneuvers to express its displeasure with any moves by Washington that it views as deviating from the United States' established One China policy aimed at discouraging Taiwanese initiatives toward separatism. A 2022 visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, led to months of Chinese military maneuvers across the Taiwan Strait.

On Saturday morning, as Blinken was in the air on his way back to Washington, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese military aircraft, including Su-30 fighters, over the strait, 12 of which had crossed the median line, which in the past has been recognized by both parties as an unofficial border.

Blinken, left, with Xi during the visit. Photographer: Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry described the sorties as joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese warships, adding that Taiwanese planes and ships responded appropriately, without elaborating.

In the past, Taipei has dispatched jets and deployed warships to demonstrate its determination not to accept the encroachment of the Chinese military.

Washington was preparing for China to step up its activities across the Strait, particularly in the run-up to the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-te, on May 20. Beijing portrays Lai as a dangerous separatist and has refused to speak with him.

Blinken's team did not expect progress during its visit to Shanghai and Beijing, and expected a backlash over the U.S. threat of sanctions over support for Russia's industrial base.

After the visit, U.S. officials said they hoped similar warnings from European countries, for example during Xi's visit to Paris early next month, would cause Beijing to recalibrate its interests. They stressed that international pressure had so far dissuaded China from sending weapons to Russia and that Beijing would help dissuade Vladimir Putin from any thoughts of using nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Much of Blinken's interaction with Chinese leaders during his visit was devoted to airing mutual grievances. The secretary of state told CNN in an interview just before leaving Beijing that the United States had seen evidence of Beijing's attempts to influence and arguably interfere in this year's U.S. elections.

But assessing the results of the trip, U.S. officials stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue after several years of virtual absence of contact, a silence they said had increased the dangers of conflict erupting through miscalculation .

In addition to the high-level dialogue involving presidents and foreign ministers, communication channels have been restored between the two countries' militaries since the Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco, a link that Blinken sought to deepen during this meeting. journey.

The two governments agreed Friday to begin the first U.S.-China negotiations on mitigating artificial intelligence risks, which are expected to take place in Geneva in the coming weeks, and both sides continued their discussions with the Chinese ministers on joint efforts to curb risks linked to artificial intelligence. production and trafficking of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, which Blinken says is the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45.