How Trump's trial is going, politically





In none of Donald Trump's criminal trials do politics loom as close to legal issues as in Manhattan. The accusations in the election interference and hush money case are objectively less serious than those in the former president's other cases, and Americans harbor much more uncertainty about them.

This creates a situation in which the perception of the trial takes on particular importance.

And now we have one of our first glimpses of how the trial might play out politically. A CNN poll suggests Americans remain skeptical about the process and importance of the trials. But it also suggests that Trump's claims of victimization are still far from prevailing and that his own conduct may be to blame.

The main conclusions of the survey:

Just 28 percent believe a conviction would disqualify Trump from the presidency, a double-digit rate lower than Trump's three other indictments. And only 33 percent say he did something illegal. (33% say his conduct was unethical but not illegal.) Americans say 56% to 44% say they are unsure the jury will reach a fair verdict. But only 34% agree with Trump's claims that he is treated harsher than most. criminal defendants. Nearly half say they are either treated the same (13%) or more leniently (34%). Trump's conduct does not seem to be doing him many favors. Americans believe, by a margin of 17 points (42 percent to 25 percent), that this was rather inappropriate than somewhat appropriate. (The others are undecided.)

It’s worth taking these findings piece by piece.

The first isn't really surprising, as it matches previous polls. Americans are skeptical that Trump broke the law here, in a way that they simply are not in his major controversies. They also consider that this affair involves significantly lower stakes for their November votes.

The most relevant and interesting findings are the other three mentioned above.

As for the fact that the majority is not convinced that the verdict will be fair, it is worth asking why. Yes, even many Democrats are skeptical about this matter; only 64% say Trump is guilty. And perhaps it reflects some concern that Manhattan's very blue-leaning population is biased against a former president on the red side.

But it also seems possible that some of this is due to people worrying that Trump will get away with it. After all, Trump has proven elusive when it comes to efforts to hold him accountable, and it only takes one juror to hold his own. (Many noted that one juror said he received his news from Trumps social media platform Truth Social.)

Indeed, the poll shows that nearly half of Democrats do not have confidence in the jury's verdict. Given that nearly two-thirds of them think he's guilty and another recent poll showed that only 4 in 10 Democrats think Trump will be convicted, it seems likely that many of them are worried lack of responsibility.

It could also simply reflect an increasingly widespread lack of trust among Americans in our legal institutions. An AP-NORC poll last week, for example, showed low levels of confidence not only among jurors, but also among judges handling cases against Trump and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Which brings us to the more Trump-centric conclusions. Some on the right have pointed to just 13% who say Trump is being treated like the other defendants, as if that bolsters Trump's claims of persecution; Breitbart said the poll appears to support Trump's argument that efforts to bankrupt him and throw him in jail are politically motivated.[.]

But it shows no such thing; half of those who think he is not treated like other defendants say he is in fact treated more leniently (another possible nod to this widespread lack of trust in legal institutions) . Fewer than three in ten independents and moderates believe Trump was treated more harshly.

This poll is just the latest to suggest that Trump's allegations of persecution have not really penetrated beyond his devoted base. What seems penetrating, however, and which may well undermine Trump's claims of persecution, is the perception that Trump is not behaving properly. While many are reserving judgment, the 17-point margin by which Americans say Trump's behavior is inappropriate rather than appropriate suggests he is not proving to be a very sympathetic defendant.

Strikingly, even the percentage of Republicans who vouch for the appropriateness of Trump's conduct is less than the majority (48%), and independents say it was inappropriate rather than appropriate by a greater proportion. 2 to 1.

If this perception persists, it will be much harder for Trump to argue that things like silence orders and rulings against him are truly unjust and symptomatic of a militarized justice system. And if he fails to convey this message, the final verdict becomes more problematic for him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/04/26/trump-trial-behavior-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos