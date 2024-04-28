Consolidating PDIP Cadres, Hasto Addresses Obstacles to Megawati-Jokowi Meeting

Secretary General of the DPP of PDI Perjuangan Hasto Kristiyanto attended a coordination meeting held by the Majalengka Branch Management Council (DPC), West Java, Saturday (27/4). Photo: PDIP

jpnn.comMAJALENGKA – Secretary General of the DPP of PDI Perjuangan Hasto Kristiyanto attended a coordination meeting held by the Majalengka Branch Management Council (DPC), West Java, Saturday (27/4).

During the meeting, Hasto discussed the obstacles to a meeting between Megawati Soekarnoputri and Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after the 2024 presidential election.

Hasto mentioned the problem of many branch and branch administrators in the regions sending messages rejecting the speech about Megawati's meeting with President Jokowi.

“Many branch administrators have asked us not to do this. It is the voice of truth. Administrators in this area joined the PDIP because of the emotional connection. “It is a leadership that is one with the breath of the people,” Hasto said in his statement.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of consolidation to face the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Majalengka. According to the explanation of Chairman of the DPC PDIP Majalengka Karna Sobahi, at least 1,049 people attended the meeting.

Consisting of West Java DPD PDIP Admins, Majalengka DPC Admins, Sub-Branch Admins, Sub-Branches. Also present were elected members of the Subang-Majalengka-Sumedang constituency council. Among them is Major General (TNI) Ret. To. Hasanuddin.

In his speech, Hasto conveyed greetings from Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Madam President sends her greetings to you. He thanked the management and executives down to the level of branches and sub-branches. “Because in the midst of pressure, the use of state instruments in various upstream and downstream frauds, PDIP branch, sub-branch and DPC administrators were able to hold on and win elections three times in a row,” said Hasto.