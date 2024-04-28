Politics
Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi over inflation, calls him a 'mehengai' man
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the ruling BJP's top leaders may be pretending to be in denial mode now, but the party would amend the Constitution if it returns to power.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation, she called him a 'mehengai' man.
“BJP leaders and candidates say they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies it. This is their tactic,” she said at a public rally held in Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district in support of Congress candidate for the reserved ST Valsad Lok Sabha seat Anant Patel.
“First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken the common people and deprive them of the rights given to them by our Constitution,” the Congress leader said.
Prime Minister Modi enters the election stage as 'Superman', she said, asking people to remember him as a 'mehengai (inflation)' man.
“BJP leaders portray the Prime Minister as powerful and claim that 'chutki bajake ladai rukva dete hai (he can stop the war – Russia-Ukraine – with a snap of his fingers)'. So why is he unable to eliminate poverty like this? » she asked.
The Congress leader claimed that the tribal population of Gujarat, which is Modi's home state, and the rest of the country, are suffering from problems such as rising inflation, unemployment, low wages, loss of land, violence against women and other atrocities.
Highlighting the Congress manifesto, she said it addresses the issues faced by the tribal population. Their party will come up with an MGNREGA-like scheme for urban areas where families will get 100 days of guaranteed work, she said.
She also said that the Congress is committed to filling around 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs, providing subsidized diesel to fishermen, increasing the minimum wage to Rs 400, drawing up 'sub-plans' for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC). , a special budget for tribes and the declaration of tribal dominated areas as restricted areas.
The Congress general secretary claimed that Prime Minister Modi had reduced the price of LPG cylinders only because of the general elections, saying he had no sympathy for the people.
She also responded to Prime Minister Modi's incessant attacks on the Congress over 'wealth redistribution'.
“He is now warning people that the Congress will enter their homes with an X-ray machine to conduct a search and then seize your decorations along with the 'mangalsutra' kept in safes and give them to others. Is it possible? Is he doing this out of nervousness,” she asked.
Prime Minister Modi never talks about education, health or inflation, she said. “I don’t think people can tolerate this for another five years… He’s just doing mega-events and traveling the world. Now, when people ask him for his report card, he gets nervous. That’s why he raises the question of being Hindu-Muslim or being a Vishwaguru,” Gandhi said.
She said such talks were meaningless if the prime minister could not provide jobs or clean water to people and urged voters to force him to apologize for his actions every time he goes to Valsad.
“He is the first Prime Minister of our country to lie in this way. He mistreated our entire family, be it my mother, my grandmother, my grandfather, my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and my husband. But we never worried about it. Let him say whatever he wants, she said, adding that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a “sabhya insan (civilized person)”.
The BJP has fielded Dhaval Patel against Congress' Anant Patel in Valsad constituency.
All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be voted on in the third phase of the general elections on May 7. The BJP had swept the state comprehensively in the 2014 and 2019 polls.
