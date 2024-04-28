PM Modi hits out at INDIA bloc, says 'opposition alliance plans 5 p.m.'





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the Congress bloc and INDIA on Saturday (April 27) by declaring that the opposition bloc was considering a one-year prime ministerial project. Further terming the fake Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's faction), PM Modi said they were walking side by side with the INDI Alliance. While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the Prime Minister said that after the completion of the second phase, the BJP-NDA was leading by 2-0. “Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among local youth here. If I talk to you in football terminology, yesterday after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2- 0”, PM Modi said. “Congress and INDIA bloc will repeal CAA” He further criticized the Indian bloc, saying that if its government was formed, it would repeal the CAA. “They (Congress and Indian bloc) are saying that if their government is formed, they will repeal the CAA. cannot win Lok Sabha seats in 3-digit numbers, can the INDI alliance even reach the door of forming a government? Their formula is “Ek Saal, Ek PM”… And if they stay in power for 5 years, then 5 first. “Ministers. Congress and INDI alliance are giving speeches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu demanding a separate country. Will Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's country ever be able to accept this? he said. He then asserted that the Congress and the INDIA bloc have only two personal goals, “anti-nationalism and the politics of hatred”. “DMK party is very special to Congress, they are misusing Sanatana. They say Sanatana is dengue and malaria. People who talk about destroying Sanatana Dharma are invited by INDI Alliance to Maharashtra and they are the welcome here. INDI Alliance has fallen so low in vote bank politics, they have allied themselves with people who believe in Aurangzeb What must Bala Saheb feel after seeing this?… The fake Shiv Sena is walking side by side. side by side with these people…Bala Saheb must have been very upset with this, wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities,” he added. Priyanka Gandhi criticizes PM Modi Meanwhile, Priyanka launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, calling him arrogant. Apparently referring to Modi, Priyanka said that in the past, many prime ministers have sacrificed their lives for the country, even her father whom she “brought back to pieces”. While addressing a rally in Dharampur village in Valsad in Prime Minister Modi's home state of Gujarat on Saturday, Gandhi said in Hindi: “I have seen such prime ministers . And I'm not saying that only my family members served. Indira Ji was there. She sacrificed her life for the country. Rajiv Gandhi was also Prime Minister, I brought him home in pieces, he sacrificed his life for his country. Lashing out at PM Modi, she said, “Our PM is arrogant. No one dares to say anything to him. How will he know about your situation? He is not coming to meet you, so how could he know the real problems? Do you remember Indira (Gandhi) Ji and Rajiv ji used to come when I was a child, I used to walk behind him? “Then there was Manmohan Singh Ji. He brought a revolution in the country. Not just the Congress party, there was Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. I say this with conviction that he (Modi) will be the first Prime minister of the country who speaks lies in front of you,” she added. (With contribution from agencies)

