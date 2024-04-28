Erdogan calls Hamas the Palestinian National Resistance







Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would continue its efforts to create an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan added that by using the October 7 Hamas attack as an excuse, no one can “justify the killing of newborns in incubators, the raining of bombs on civilians, the killing of people waiting in line for a loaf of bread, the deliberate targeting of mosques, churches, schools and hospitals, turning Gaza into a huge cemetery and failing to meet the minimum standards of international law.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Erdogan calls the response to the US student protests against Gaza “fascist”.

US police have made numerous arrests at numerous US universities in recent days as pro-Palestinian student protests spread across the United States.

Israel waged a genocidal war against besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime's intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

