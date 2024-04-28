Trump accuses RFK of being a 'Democrat factory' and 'wasted protest vote'





Democrats fear threat from RFK Jr.

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the third-party candidate's growing momentum ahead of the 2024 elections on “The Faulkner Focus.”

Former President Donald Trump is speaking out aggressively against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he considers a Democratic Party “factory.”

Trump made the accusations Friday evening via his exclusive social media platform, Truth Social.

“RFK Jr. is a 'plant' Democrat, a radical left-wing liberal who was put in place to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in American history, win re-election,” Trump wrote.

RFK JR 'DISTURBED' BY 'GOVERNMENT WEAPONIZATION' AGAINST Trump, Agrees to Appoint Special Counsel on January 6

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York, New York. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “A vote for Junior would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, which could lean one way or the other, but which would only turn against Democrats if Republicans knew the real story about him.”

Trump hammered Kennedy on his record on Second Amendment rights, border security and more.

“Junior is totally anti-gun, an extreme environmentalist who makes the new green crooks look conservative, a big taxpayer and open borders advocate, and anti-military/vet.[.]”

KENNEDY FAMILY CHOOSES FAMILY POLICY WITH APPROVAL IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Democratic leaders have expressed parallel concerns that RFK Jr's campaign could siphon off voters from their own camp, making the independent candidate unpopular with the establishment in both parties.

Half a dozen members of the Kennedy family appeared alongside President Biden at an event in Philadelphia to publicly support him against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is panicking Democrats into thinking his independent candidacy for the White House could lead to a victory for former President Donald Trump. .

“President Biden has been a champion of all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for,” RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, said at the event, referring to the late former President John F. Kennedy , former Attorney General of the United States. and New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, as well as the late former Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Kennedy family joined him on stage. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Last month, the Democratic National Committee launched an effort to silence the threat of Biden's reelection from third-party candidates, namely Kennedy, in the form of a team expected to actively combat them through legal challenges and research into the opposition.

Since its inception, members of the team have posted near-constant criticism of RFK Jr. on social media and frequently referred to him as a “spoiler” candidate. They also claimed that Kennedy colluded with Trump in order to help him win.

Paul Steinhauser and Brandon Gillespie of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital.

