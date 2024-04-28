Politics
Evidence shows China trying to influence US elections: Blinken
Organized by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last update:
Washington DC, United States of America (USA)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said US President Joe Biden had repeatedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that China should not interfere in the US elections. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US broadcaster CNN that he had seen Chinese attempts to interfere in the upcoming election.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had seen evidence that China had tried to influence and possibly interfere with the upcoming US elections. He said Xi Jinping had earlier pledged not to do so.
Speaking to an American channel CNNhe said US President Joe Biden repeatedly gave a message to Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November: not to interfere with the 2024 US presidential elections.
He added that Xi Jinping had pledged not to do so.
“We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interference, and we want to make sure that that is stopped as quickly as possible,” Blinken said.
Any interference by China in our elections is something that we look at very carefully and is completely unacceptable to us. So I wanted to make sure they heard that message again, Blinken told the TV station.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Friday that the world's largest economies should be partners, not rivals, as both sides pushed for progress on a range of concerns.
Blinken, in China for the second time in less than a year, highlighted improvements in relations but urged Beijing to act more in areas such as reducing support for Russia.
Meeting with Blinken at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the two countries had made positive progress since meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in November.
The two countries should be partners, not rivals, Xi said.
China has also said it does not interfere in US elections and says it respects the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. But now it's not just the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany that are investigating Chinese interference in their political processes.
Three people arrested this week in western Germany were accused of passing information on maritime technology to China and an aide to a German member of the European Parliament was arrested on suspicion of share details of assembly debates with Beijing and spy on the Chinese opposition. figures in Germany.
(with contributions from AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/seen-evidence-of-china-trying-to-influence-us-elections-blinken-8868301.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Evidence shows China trying to influence US elections: Blinken
- Trump accuses RFK of being a 'Democrat factory' and 'wasted protest vote'
- Why the NYU professor says the protesting professors should be fired
- Ranbir Kapoor Sai Pallavi's First Look From Ramayana Leaked In New Photos From The Set; check them out | Bollywood
- Twins hold off Angels for fifth straight win | Cricket
- Teenager whose mother died says her friends' mother took her prom dress shopping
- FIFA World Cup '26: News & Analysis | Page 113
- The Israel-Gaza war continues to fuel protests and division in the US, France and the UK
- Mice fooled by optical illusions: New insights into brain function
- The US Geological Survey reported that an aftershock from the New Jersey earthquake measured 2.9 in Gladstone, New Jersey
- Erdogan calls Hamas the Palestinian National Resistance
- Britain's Boris Johnson reprimanded for failing to declare his income