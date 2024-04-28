Evidence shows China trying to influence US elections: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had seen evidence that China had tried to influence and possibly interfere with the upcoming US elections. He said Xi Jinping had earlier pledged not to do so.

Speaking to an American channel CNNhe said US President Joe Biden repeatedly gave a message to Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November: not to interfere with the 2024 US presidential elections.

He added that Xi Jinping had pledged not to do so.

“We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interference, and we want to make sure that that is stopped as quickly as possible,” Blinken said.

Any interference by China in our elections is something that we look at very carefully and is completely unacceptable to us. So I wanted to make sure they heard that message again, Blinken told the TV station.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Friday that the world's largest economies should be partners, not rivals, as both sides pushed for progress on a range of concerns.

Blinken, in China for the second time in less than a year, highlighted improvements in relations but urged Beijing to act more in areas such as reducing support for Russia.

Meeting with Blinken at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the two countries had made positive progress since meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in November.

The two countries should be partners, not rivals, Xi said.

China has also said it does not interfere in US elections and says it respects the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. But now it's not just the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany that are investigating Chinese interference in their political processes.

Three people arrested this week in western Germany were accused of passing information on maritime technology to China and an aide to a German member of the European Parliament was arrested on suspicion of share details of assembly debates with Beijing and spy on the Chinese opposition. figures in Germany.

(with contributions from AFP)