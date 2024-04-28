Never get tired of working and reminding





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a written message to senior artist Butet Kartaredjasa, which is now revealed on the first page of the book. Live only by being able to laugh for 60 years Butet Kartaredjasa the work of Agus Noor et al. “In all conditions, never get tired of working, never get tired of reminding, stay optimistic, stay enthusiastic, always be healthy,” Jokowi wrote in the book. Beritasatu.com Butet asked directly about Jokowi's message. Butet was met while monitoring his exhibition at the National Gallery of Indonesia, Central Jakarta, Saturday (27/4/2024), accompanied by his friend Slamet Rahardjo. “The message was delivered in 2022,” Butet said. Slamet Rahardjo also commented on Butet's work, which he considers constructive criticism. “Butet is friends with Pak Jokowi. The criticism that Butet conveys through his works is a form of his response to Pak Jokowi's messages,” said Slamet Rahardjo. In his exhibition entitled Melik Ngendong LaliButet explains that his work includes his spiritual journey and also reflects a critique of socio-political issues. “One aspect of the critiques I express concerns socio-political issues, while the rest is a reflection of my spiritual journey,” Butet said. Exposure Melik Ngendong Lali will be available from April 26 to May 25, 2024 at Building A of the National Gallery of Indonesia, Central Jakarta. The public can visit the exhibition every day from 09:00 to 19:00 WIB by registering online (online) First of all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/megapolitan/2813537/pesan-jokowi-ke-butet-kartaredjasa-jangan-pernah-lelah-berkarya-dan-mengingatkan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos