Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM to address back-to-back rallies today | Calendar | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intensify the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka with five consecutive public rallies in two days starting Sunday, April 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections (ANI) Read also: Tejasvi, Sudhakar and CT Ravi booked for MCC violations HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! According to the state unit of the BJP, Modi will address four rallies in North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. On Monday, April 29, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting in Bagalkote. Full schedule of PM Modi's visit to Karnataka: According to Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar of the BJP's election management committee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am.

Modi will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at noon.

Modi's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 p.m. Read also: Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes Chombu to Narendra Modi's BJP Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Modi will attend a public meeting in Bagalkote around 11 am. Who will be present with PM Modi? Several prominent leaders of the state, including former chief ministers of the state Basavraj Bommai and Jagdish Shettar, leaders of its alliance partner JD(s), including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries, are expected to be present at the public meetings. Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed Modi, who arrived in Kundanagari Belgaum on Saturday evening for the Lok Sabha election campaign. Read also: Karnataka sees increase in voting while rest of India sees decline Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: Voting took place on Friday in 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the second of seven phases of polling. The other 14 seats that will be voted on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada. (With contribution from agencies)

