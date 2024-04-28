Hasto's story on the attitude of PDIP branches regarding the Jokowi-Mega meeting plan





Jakarta – general secretary PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto revealed the attitude of his party branches towards the Ketum meeting speech Megawati Soekarnoputri and president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Hasto said branch administrators neither welcomed nor rejected the speech. We know that the discourse on the meeting between Jokowi and Megawati has developed recently. A number of political elites support a meeting between the two figures. However, so far the meeting has been limited to a speech. It is not yet clear whether the meeting will take place or not. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT More recently, Hasto reported the attitude of its branch administrators who effectively rejected the meeting between Megawati and Jokowi. Hasto said branch administrators requested that the meeting not take place. Hasto conveyed this during his speech at a coordination meeting held by DPC Majalengka, West Java, Saturday (27/4/2024). First, Hasto conveyed Megawati's greetings to all the children in the branch. “The President General conveyed his greetings. He expressed his gratitude to the management and cadres down to the level of branches and sub-branches. Because amidst the pressure, the use of state instruments in various frauds upstream and downstream, but the branch, sub-branch, DPC PDIP administrators were able to defend themselves and win the elections three times in a row,” Hasto was quoted as saying in his written statement. Hasto said the victory was due to the strength of PDIP cadres. This is the reason why PDIP is still the party that won the legislative elections and even experienced an increase in the number of seats. “People love us. Because during the 5 years of a government, we go down. We reforest, clean the rivers, plant trees, do SICITA exercises, etc. This is the key to the unity of the PDI- P and people,” Hasto said. On this occasion, Hasto also revealed the executives' aspirations regarding the meeting between Megawati and Jokowi. Hasto said many branch and branch administrators in the regions sent messages rejecting the speech. “Many branch administrators have asked not to do this. This is a voice of truth. Administrators in this region joined PDIP because there is an emotional connection. This is leadership that only one with the breath of the people,” he said. said. Learn more on the next page

