



The Glasgow European Society hosted a Q&A session with Serrano The European Union Ambassador to the United Kingdom spoke to students during a question and answer session organized by the Glasgow European Society (GES) earlier this month. The event was part of a series of engagements during the Ambassador's visit, which also included meetings with the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Sir Anton Muscatelli, and other academic figures. The conversations ranged widely, from Brexit stories to the EU's role in international aid. Regarding the Brexit negotiations, the ambassador expressed his disappointment with the way former Prime Minister Boris Johnson handled the Northern Ireland Protocol. Pedro Serrano criticized the signing without implementation as questionable. Highlighting the enduring importance of EU-UK relations, Serrano highlighted that the EU is the UK's largest trading partner, contributing 48% of the country's revenue. He stressed that “the EU remains at the heart of the UK's prosperity.” Introducing the discussion on the European Commission's recently published youth mobility proposal, the ambassador highlighted how youth exchanges are “fundamental to keeping us united”, emphasizing their central role in maintaining cohesion. THE proposed policy would see greater ease of travel for 18- to 30-year-olds, from reducing visa fees to removing healthcare surcharges. The plans would allow reciprocal ease of travel for UK and EU nationals. This policy awaits the agreement of the Council of the EU, made up of different member states. If the Council reaches consensus, the Commission would be empowered to enter into negotiations with the United Kingdom. Serrano speaking with Plil. Credit: GES Michal Plil, president of the GES, said he was optimistic about the potential of this policy to mitigate the decline in the number of European students in the aftermath of Brexit: “after Brexit, we could see a decline in the number of European students in the United Kingdom, and this program would be an opportunity to [partially] fix this problem. The number of EU students in Glasgow has collapsed since Brexit, as EU students can no longer benefit from free or home tuition, but are charged the same international tuition fees as students everywhere else. The final cohort of European undergraduates is expected to graduate this summer. However, both the current Conservative government at Westminster and the Labor Party have rejected preemptively the proposed policy, citing red lines on freedom of movement. On this, Plil commented on behalf of the European Society: “We find it disappointing that neither the UK Government nor the Labor Party have any plans to reintroduce this scheme, as it would not only benefit young people in the EU, but also to the young people of the European Union. UNITED KINGDOM.” Concluding the event, the Ambassador urged EU citizens to participate in the next elections to the European Parliamenthighlighting the importance of every vote in shaping the future of the European Parliament. Plil echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of unity within the European Union in the face of current challenges. He added: “In almost every country we see parties that are not particularly fond of the EU. Their aim is to destabilize and paralyze the European Parliament, which would have a negative effect on all member states.” When asked about Germany refuses entry to Ghassan Abu-Sittah, rector of the University of Glasgow, British citizen, Pedro Serrano said he was not aware of the situation.

