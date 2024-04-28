Jokowi appoints Luhut as chairman of National Water Resources Board, these are his duties and a list of many other positions





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was officially appointed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as chairman of the National Water Resources Council. This appointment adds to the list of positions that Jokowi has entrusted to Luhut. So, what are Luhut's duties as Council President? Water resources National and Luhut’s other positions? Previously, Luhut's appointment was contained in Presidential Decree Number 18 of 2024 Concerning Membership of the National Water Resources Council of the Central Government and Non-Governmental Elements, as stipulated on April 25, 2024, monitored from the Secretariat website of the JDIH. This presidential decree was signed pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 2 of Presidential Regulation Number 53 of 2022 concerning the National Water Resources Board. In the presidential decree, it is stated that Luhut was appointed chairman of the National Water Resources Council. Functions of the President of the National Water Resources Council According to Dsdan.go.id, the president of the National Water Resources Council has the task of coordinating the management of water resources at the national level. Coordination at the national level is ensured for: 1. Formulate national water resources management policies. 2. Draft a river region designation plan as well as modifications to the river region designation. 3. Formulate policies for managing hydrological, hydrometeorological and hydrogeological information systems at the national level A series of Luhut positions Luhut is often called Jokowi to manage a number of projects and national issues. According to Tempo records, he occupied no less than 20 positions during the Jokowi era, from the first to the second period. Here is the list : 1. Head of the NEPIO nuclear power plant development acceleration team NEPIO 2. Coordinator for the acceleration of government digitalization 3. President of the National Team for Increasing the Use of National Products (P3DDN) 4. Vice-President I of the Committee for the management of Covid-19 and national economic recovery 5. Coordinator for Implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) Java-Bali 6. President of the Steering Committee for safeguarding the 15 priority lakes 7. Proudly Made in Indonesia (BBI) National Movement Team Chairman (Gernas) Advertisement 8. Chairman of the Jakarta-Bandung Express Rail Committee (KCJB) 9. Chairman of the Palm Oil Working Group 10. Regulate the distribution of cooking oil 11. Chairman of the Special Working Group (Satgasus) to accelerate the realization of the IKN investment 12. Director of National Development Risk Management (MRPN) 13. Chair of the RI-Papua New Guinea Downstream Working Group 14. Air Pollution Management Coordinator in Jakarta 15. President in charge of the Summit of Islands and Island Countries Besides these positions, Jokowi also appointed Luhut to various positions: 1. Head of the presidential cabinet 2. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukan) 3. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs 4. Acting Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) 5. Acting Minister of Transport 6. Acting Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID | DANIEL A. FAJRI | THE TEMPO TEAM Editor's Pick: Jokowi Gives Luhut 2 New Jobs After Recovering From Illness, Including Nuclear Power Plant Team Leader

