La Jornada – The planet is big enough for China and the United States, according to Xi Jinping
Yichang, China. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the two powers to be partners rather than rivals at a time when they are going through a series of confrontations at the bilateral, regional and global levels. such as the management of the fentanyl crisis, tensions in the South Sea or the war in Ukraine.
Meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as part of the 45th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations, Xi assured Blinken that their nations had made positive progress since the meeting he held in November with his counterpart Joe Biden. in the city of San Francisco.
Help each other succeed instead of hurting each other, find common ground and keep differences to yourself, instead of getting into cut-throat competition, and honor words with deeds, instead. to say one thing and do the opposite,” commented the president, quoted in a press release. Chancellor's statement.
Xi said he hoped the United States could view China's development from a positive perspective and proposed three core points for the relationship: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation. This is the common desire of the two peoples and the international community. and reiterated: I have already said several times that the planet is large enough to accommodate common development and respective prosperity.
In his second visit to the country in less than a year, Blinken struck a positive note with Xi on recent progress in bilateral cooperation, including in military communications, counter-drugs and artificial intelligence, on which both parties agreed to begin a dialogue on how to reduce the risks associated with the rapid emergence of technology.
He also expressed concern about support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, including the supply of materials including machines, tools and microelectronics. He also expressed Washington's concern over Beijing's military operations in Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Philippines, as well as the human rights situation in the country.
After the meeting, Blinken posted on his X account. We had an in-depth conversation about regional and global issues and people-to-people ties between our nations. “The United States will continue to defend our interests and values, even as we seek to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of our two countries,” he said.
On the other hand, the American representative welcomed Beijing's recent efforts to control the sale of substances used in the production of fentanyl, but stressed the importance for the People's Republic of China to adopt additional measures, in particular to pursue bring to justice those who sell used chemicals and equipment. in its production.
He also called on the Chinese president to use his influence to deter Iran and its proxies from expanding conflict in the Middle East and to convince North Korea to stop its dangerous behavior and engage in dialogue. .
“We are committed to maintaining and strengthening the lines of communication to advance this agenda, and again to addressing our differences responsibly to avoid any miscommunication, any misperception, any miscalculation,” he said. -he commented.
Moments earlier, Blinken met at the Diaoyutai State Guest House with his counterpart Wang Yi, who acknowledged that relations between the two countries were beginning to stabilize, but at the same time, negative factors in the relationships were created and strengthened.
One of the issues that concerns Chinese authorities is economic pressure from the Biden administration, which has vetoed semiconductor exports to the Asian country and threatened to ban the TikTok platform if it does not break the ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
For this reason, Wan assured: “We have always demanded that everyone's fundamental interests be respected, and we urge the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to slow down its development, and to do not step on Chinese red lines when it comes to sovereignty. security and development interests of the country.
Blinken responded by saying the Biden administration values dialogue between the two powers, even on controversial issues. He noted that some progress had been made last year, but suggested that negotiations would remain difficult.
