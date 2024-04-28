Britain's big upgrade ambitions show only partial progress

Raising levels was the buzzword of the December 2019 UK election campaign, but it was only after Boris Johnson secured an 80-seat majority that thoughts turned to how to achieve this .

Johnson was passionate about reducing regional inequality, according to several colleagues. But when asked what the increase in levels meant in practice, the then Prime Minister joked with one of his aides that he wanted to see a Waitrose supermarket and an opera house in every town in the country .

It became clear that Boris's people hadn't thought it through at all, a former Tory aide said, adding that Johnson's most senior advisers believed the concept risked becoming a political cornerstone.

It took almost two more years for the upgrade to materialize from a general promise into a detailed policy program announced by Secretary of State Michael Gove in 2007. a white paper from February 2022.

The ambitious document promises to devolve more power to local governments while helping them catalyze economic growth through free ports, low-tax investment zones and a host of financing funds distributing grants to local authorities.

More than 10 billion has been allocated for increasing funds over the five years until 2025-2026. Yet the government has made only partial progress in achieving its ambition.

“We have always emphasized that this is a long-term process. Regional economic inequality has been a problem since the 1920s and will not be solved overnight,” Gove told the Financial Times. But we are making significant progress… there is still much to do but much has been done.

Economists point out that the picture is muddied by conflicting data. On some measures, regional disparities have widened; on others they have been restricted, making it easy for politicians to cherry-pick data to support their own narrative of success or failure.

Part three: Can a free port improve the Welsh island of Anglesey? Top advisers from Downing Street and the Treasury met in January 2020 to discuss how to take the new upgrade program forward and began to develop a plan. Then the pandemic hit.

It's pretty clear overall that the leveling, in the broader outcomes, hasn't happened, if you take aggregate measures like hourly output, health, ultimate measures of living standards, said Diane Coyle, Bennett Professor of Public Policy at the University of Cambridge. .

She added: I'm very comfortable saying that there has been no progress in the upgrade. However, when you look at specific metrics, you'll get a more mixed picture.

The government can nevertheless highlight some achievements. Ministers have now rolled out freeports in England and Wales, which Gove told the deputies as of January, it had so far attracted 2.87 billion in investments, including 2.15 billion from international sources, and created 5,700 jobs.

The government has also increased arts spending outside the capital for 2023-26 (and has not renewed around 50 million grants to London's cultural organisations, much to their fury). Likewise, research and development spending has been somewhat diverted from the South East. , even if the relevant data does not yet cover the period.

At the same time, plans to relocate civil service functions out of the capital have accelerated, with more than 18,000 official positions moving to the regions since the announcement of a program called Places For Growth in 2018.

In real terms, transport spending in London and the South East fell by 12% per capita and increased by 35% in other regions.

The Government has agreed devolution deals in a number of areas, including North Tyne, West Yorkshire, East Midlands and York & North Yorkshire.

This means that nine in ten people in the north of England are now covered by a devolution arrangement, while across England as a whole 64 per cent of the population live under a devolved authority, compared to 41 per cent two years ago, with powers in areas such as investment, transport and adult education.

But most of these achievements come with caveats.

Opponents say freeports are simply moving investment from one place to another and note that so far, barely 10 percent of the funds allocated for the upgrade program have been spent, according to one report. recent report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

They also point out that the devolution of civil service functions has not compensated for the huge centralization in Whitehall between 2010 and 2021, when official functions outside London were reduced by 58,005 even as their numbers in the capital increased by 15,401.

Critics also describe a Hunger Games-style competition to increase funding, which does not make up for severe cuts in local government grants over the past 14 years.

Despite decentralization, the share of local authorities in total public expenditure has declined rapidly, with central grants to local authorities having been reduced by 30 percent of public spending in England in 2010 to 20 percent in 2022-23. These reductions far exceed the increase in individual funds.

Angela Rayner, shadow leveling up secretary, said the Conservatives had correctly identified a problem with regional inequality. But she added that leveling as they implemented it was a sham and a scam.

They took huge sums of money out of local government and then pitted councils against each other to bid for small sums of money that put a few nice planters in town centers but n have not really fundamentally resolved inequalities in skills, housing, employment and transport. she says.

Clive Betts, the Labor MP who chairs parliament's select committee, said he was not convinced the whole of government was engaged on the issue.

I think Gove believes in it, the question is whether other government departments throw their weight behind this program…this effort has to be whole of government, he said.

Data reviewed by the FT shows that areas outside London and the South East are falling behind the capital on some of the criteria set out by the government in its 2022 white paper.

For example, in 2019, London and the South East lagged behind the rest of the country in the provision of gigabit broadband. Now they are ahead.

Between 2019 and 2023, schools in London and the South East extended their lead in GCSE results in English and mathematics from 4.6 percentage points to 5.6 percentage points. Although the percentage of Key Stage 2 pupils achieving the expected standard in mathematics and English has fallen across the board, the achievement gap between London and the South East and the rest of the country has remained constant.

Concerning health, Covid was responsible for a drop in healthy life expectancy between 2019 and 2022 in all regions except London.

The government has included the number of people getting on the housing ladder as a measure of the success of the progression. However, the number of first-time home buyers rose from 14.1 to 20.4 per 1,000 in London between 2019 and 2023, while elsewhere it only increased from 12.7 to 14.4 per 1,000. 1,000.

The real terms pay gap between the capital and the rest of the country narrowed slightly, but only because of a fall in real terms wages in London rather than an increase elsewhere.

The regional disparity in productivity, measured by gross value added per hour worked, remained exactly the same between 2019 and 2021, with London and the South East remaining 37% more productive than the rest of England.

Moreover, the capital not only has the highest employment rate, but has also increased its lead over other regions. In 2023, the share of over-15s working was 4.4 percentage points higher in London and the South East than elsewhere, compared to 4.2 percentage points in 2019.

Adrian Pabst, deputy director of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, said there had not been much overall progress on upgrading.

Leveling up is a generational task that requires sustained political leadership and large-scale investment, he said. But overall there hasn't been much progress. In fact, in some parts of the country the situation has gotten even worse.

Awaiting a change of government after the election, Labor has indicated it will develop a new term to describe its mission of reducing regional inequality. The leveling up department would likely be renamed, shadow ministers say.

Pabst said senior Labor MPs understood the need for a different approach, but added that at this stage Labor lacked the imagination and determination to do anything about it.

Sustainable regional regeneration requires political leadership, particularly the commitment of the Prime Minister, he said.

Coyle agreed that a Labor government would face a significant task in regenerating England's regions.

If I were Labor I would be quite cautious in terms of potential outcomes, she said. Given the scale of this challenge, 10 years is rather short.