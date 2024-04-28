Unexpected: President Xi to announce construction of colossal Chinese auto factory near Hungarian city





Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Hungary in May to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbn in Budapest. However, according to information obtained by Szabad Eurpa (Free Europe), a Hungarian media outlet, Xi and Orbn will travel to another Hungarian city. Instead of admiring its treasures, they will announce the construction of a colossal Chinese automobile factory. Orbn and Xi to announce latest Chinese investment in Hungary The Chinese president will spend two days in Hungary: one in Budapest and another in Pcs, in southern Hungary. This is because he will encounter PM Orbn in the capital but go to Pcs to announce the arrival of Great Wall Motors, a Chinese car manufacturer, which plans to build a factory near the southern Hungarian city. Before that, Xi will meet the French president Macron and Serbian President Vui. Gergely Gulys, minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said at the Cabinet press briefing on Thursday that Xi would arrive in Hungary on May 8 and stay there until May 10. May 9 marks the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. Little is known about the Chinese leader's detailed agenda. However, Free EuropeUnnamed sources said Xi and Orbn would visit Pcs to announce the construction of Great Wall Motors' (GWM) first European factory near Bicsrd, a village close to Pcs. Will China's car factory harm Pcs' water supply? First of all, mfor.hu shared information on GWM projects in Hungary in March. A month later, 24.hu wrote that a 600 hectare plot of land near Pcs has been reclassified as an industrial zone. The area plays a key role in the city's water supply. They also speculated that the Chinese would likely build a battery factory, but those suspicions turned out to be wrong. Mfor.hu wrote in March that GWM will produce mid-category Ora and premium-category Wey cars. The Chinese company sold 3,400 in Germany in 2023. The company also manufactures electric cars and batteries. Six hundred hectares seems huge compared to BYD's 40 hectares in Szeged. We wrote about this investment and why locals are outraged THIS article. The Chinese will import employees to Szeged The Chinese company plans to employ 8-9 thousand people in Szeged. If the Hungarian workforce was not enough, they would hire Romanians and Serbs to do the work. This is why they will build a container city with 1,400 places. According to informants, the Hungarian government did not want the Chinese to set up their new factory in Szeged. However, the Chinese appreciate the city's “political stability” (Lszl Botka has been mayor of the city since 2002) and the fact that it is close to the Belgrade-Budapest railway line project. The minister deleted articles on Chinese investments Several media outlets close to the government republished Mfor's original article on GWM's investment in March. However, Antal Rogn and his ministry made them delete these writings. Indeed, the Hungarian government did not want to divulge this story before the conclusion of negotiations with the Chinese. According to the VSquare newsletter, this story clearly shows how dependent Orbn is on Chinese investors. According to news, Xi's delegation to Hungary will number more than 400 people. In addition, stricter road closures in Budapest, Pcs and Budapest Airport are to be expected than during Pope Francis' visit. Read also:

