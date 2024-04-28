



April 28, 2024 | 02:56 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Sancoale, Goa The emotional connection I share with Goa runs deep: PM Modi Team Herald Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Sancoale, Goa. Reflecting on its roots, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the pivotal role Goa played in shaping its destiny. “Goa is where my journey began. It holds a special place in my heart, as it is here that the decision to nominate me as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister was taken in 2013. The emotional connection I share with Goa is deep,” PM Modi said, highlighting its deep connection with the state. Asserting his commitment to the people of Goa, Prime Minister Modi dubbed the gathering 'Vijay Sabha', pledging his support to the citizens. He is committed to upholding the interests of the Goans and ensuring their prosperity. Lashing out at the opposition, particularly the Congress party, PM Modi criticized their tendency to blame election losses on electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Every time the Congress faces defeat, it blames the EVMs. Even the Supreme Court has validated the credibility of the EVMs. It is time for the Congress to apologize for misleading the public,” a- he points out. Remembering his late friend and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Modi said Parrikar would have been delighted to witness the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised Parrikar's dedication to national interests and his role in the decision-making process. Highlighting the ideological differences between the NDA and the opposition factions, Prime Minister Modi described the upcoming 2024 elections as a battle between two contrasting ideologies. “This election is a choice between the NDA, which prioritizes citizen welfare and national development, and the selfish interests of other alliances,” he said emphatically. In an announcement aimed at the elderly, Prime Minister Modi guaranteed free medical treatment for those above 70 years of age, in a bid to ease the financial burden on families and empower the youth. Reflecting on the success of government schemes in Goa, Prime Minister Modi lauded the state's implementation of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' philosophy, which ensures equitable distribution of benefits to all sections of society. After the conclusion of two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the feedback received from the ground, interpreting it as a strong indication of 'Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar'. The rally at Sancoale not only showed PM Modi's support for Goa, but also set the tone for the upcoming election battle, with the PM rallying his supporters with his charisma and conviction.

