PLA Information Support Force – The Sunday Guardian Live

Xi Jinping said the ISF must be absolutely loyal to the Party, must focus on its main task of using information resources to support combat operations, must maintain the flow of information, integrate information resources, protect information security and must be integrated into the army's joint operations system.

On April 19, 2024, the People's Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (PLASSF) under the General Staff Department, responsible for intelligence gathering, psychological warfare, information warfare, of space warfare, cyberwarfare and electronic warfare, was disbanded and replaced by a new information branch. Support Force (ISF) alongside the Aerospace Force (ASF), Cyberspace Force (CSF) and Joint Logistics Support Force (JLSF), under the direct command of the Central Military Commission (CMC). In the words of Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, with this round of reforms, the PLA now has a new service system including the army, navy, air force and rocket force, in addition to the four weapons above. The PLASSF was created by Xi Jinping to deal with computerized conflicts in December 2015.

Xi Jinping handed over the flag of the new forces to his commander, Lieutenant General Bi Yi () and the unit's political commissar, General Li Wei () during the force establishment ceremony at the CMC headquarters in Beijing . During his speech, Xi highlighted the importance (), position (), responsibilities () of the PLAISF, as well as what is required () of the newly established branch of the PLA. In the words of Xi Jinping, the establishment of the ISF has deep and far-reaching significance for the modernization of national defense and the armed forces and for the army to fulfill its missions and tasks in the new era. It constitutes a key pillar of the integrated development and use of armed forces. networked information system. It plays an important role and bears great responsibility in promoting the high-quality development of the PLA and its ability to wage and win modern warfare. As for the requirements, Xi said, the force must be absolutely loyal to the Party, must focus on its core task of using information resources to support combat operations, must maintain the flow of information , integrate information resources, protect information security and must adapt to the context. military joint operations system.

The ISF has a management team of 10 people, including a commander, a political commissar, two deputy commanders, a deputy political commissar, a chief of staff and directors of political, logistical, material inspection and disciplinary. The four branches of the PLA differ from the four services in that the services are at the five theater command levels, while the arms are at the subtheater command level. For example, the Eastern Theater Command would have jurisdiction over the theater army and theater navy, while the arms report directly to the CMC of the CPC Central Committee, without any theater branches.

Additionally, the weapons would work in peacetime as well as wartime. Although the functions of the above weapons have been identified as the use of information assets to support combat operations, enhancing capabilities to securely enter, exit and openly use space, and enhancing cyber defense national borders, etc., which were in any case previously ensured by the PLASSF. However, the question remains as to what is behind such an upheaval.

First, as networked information technologies have become the most important variable in improving the combat effectiveness of the armed forces, the decision to disband the PLASSF as a fifth service due to its hierarchical structure complex where compartmentalized departments operated independently without acquiring new combat capabilities led to the creation of the Information Support Force, as well as the separation of the Network Systems Department from the PLASSF, consisting of the Cyber- Army and Space Force, have been reorganized into Aerospace Forces and Cyber ​​Forces as mentioned above and are organizationally parallel to the ISF.

Second, Xi Jinping further consolidated his power, as all new weapons would now report directly to the CMC chairman, unlike in the past, where various PLASSF organs reported first to its commander and then to the CMC. Li Wei, the newly appointed political commissar of the ISF, spoke on behalf of the military on April 19 and said: “We will resolutely obey the orders of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and President Xi. The ISF was asked to unify their thoughts and actions with President Xi's decision-making instructions, resolutely obey the party's commands, and ensure that the troops are absolutely loyal (), absolutely pure () and absolutely reliable () .

Third, the reorganization could also be seen as part of a purge of military tigers within the PLA. The PLASSF General Staff Department was headed by Admiral Li Shangfu, its former chief of staff, later promoted to Minister of Defense and a member of the CMC and was investigated for corruption in 2023 and removed from office in early 2024.

Two former Li deputies, Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin, were also investigated. Nine of the Rocket Force commanders were also stripped of their status as members of the legislature in 2023. One could assume that after the Rocket Force and the PLA's equipment department, the purge of the PLASSF is underway . The reorganization of the PLASSF is therefore a sign of a greater purge within the PLA.

Finally, the reorganization also aims to prepare for war (), strengthen mission responsibilities, achieve the centenary goal of the founding of the PLA in 2027, and ultimately provide strategic support for the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization.

BR Deepak is a professor at the Center for Chinese and South East Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.