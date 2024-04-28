Boris Johnson criticized for hiding during UK fuel crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for failing to address the fuel crisis (Photo: Getty)

Boris Johnson continued to escape public scrutiny oil crisis and is now accused of hiding by a former government aide.

Mike Granatt, head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat in 2001, told BBC Radio 4's Today program on Tuesday that the government needed to be more transparent with the public.

He claimed that the Prime Minister was choosing to hide and making excuses not to tackle the fuel crisis that has hit the country for the past four days.

His comments followed confirmation by the Today show that ministers had chosen not to appear on the radio show, despite being invited to discuss the government's controversial U-turn. involving the army.

Today host Nick Robinson said: We would now like to speak to a minister about all of this at this time, but Downing Street says he is not available.

They do this because of a long-standing convention that the airwaves are free for their opponents at party conferences.

PR expert Granatt then addressed the prime ministers absence of the media, and spoke of his time in the cabinet twenty years ago, when he was working under Tony Blair and another fuel crisis occurred.

He said: What happened at the end in 2000 was that the Prime Minister took control of this file, stood with the fuel operators, gave a press conference and explained to people [what was going on].

Granatt said people only started behaving normally when they learned it would take three weeks to rebalance the system.

Robinson then asked: Are you suggesting there be some sort of Covid style press conference, Boris Johnson needs to say to the country, don't fill up, of course buy petrol if you need it, but unless you return to normal behavior there. will there be chaos in the weeks to come?

Granatt said: Yes, it's called leadership. We need it. Someone needs to stand up and tell people this rather than hiding.

I find this excuse about party conferences to be just an excuse.

Robinson replied: Well, of course they [ministers] are welcome on this show, just pick up the phone, we'd love to interview them this week.

Tuesday was a particularly important day, as Downing Street has just changed its message regarding the military's involvement in supply chains.

On Monday, the government said it had no plans to involve soldiers in the current crisis, which stems from a shortage of truck drivers.

On Monday evening, Downing Street confirmed the presence of soldiers were trained to drive tanker trucks because the army has been put on standby even though it has not yet been deployed.

Seventy-five military tankers are already ready to depart and 75 more could soon follow, according to reports.

The explanation behind this change of heart has not yet been addressed by any minister.

Grannatt, a real old pro (I remember when he ran the old government information service), recalls how Blair literally stood with the oil bosses to tell the public not to full tank only if he really needed it.

