Main events of the day: PM Modi's back-to-back rallies in Karnataka; IMD heatwave alert, IPL 2024 match and more

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in North Karnataka in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on April 28. Orange alert issued in the event of a severe heatwave until April 28. Karnataka Congress to hold protest on April 28 against 'paltry' drought relief from Center and more

PM Modi will launch a full-fledged campaign in parts of Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. The Prime Minister will reach Belagavi on April 28 morning to address a public meeting at 10 am. The Prime Minister would then fly to Sirsi to attend a public meeting at noon. The prime minister's next destination would be Davangere, where he is expected to attend an election rally at 2 p.m. Additionally, Modi would address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 p.m. On April 29, the Prime Minister will travel to Bagalkote to attend a public meeting at 11 am.

Heatwave alert The IMD says the temperature will soar until April 28, with rainfall likely to bring relief in some states: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a severe heatwave over the eastern and southern peninsula region for the next five days, while isolated rains are expected in some states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and others till April 28.

GT vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) Match Today: Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 28. Both teams come into the match coming off a close loss.

Orange alert in case of severe heatwave until April 28: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe heatwaves will continue over India's eastern and southern peninsula for five days. An orange heatwave alert has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema till April 28.

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest across Punjab to raise voice of farmers' demands – Jamaat-e-Islami has announced protest demonstrations across Pakistan's Punjab province to advocate for the approval of farmers' demands, ARY News reported on April 28. The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur -Rehman, announced the protest. Furthermore, JI General Secretary Ameerul Azim said the sit-in protests will be held on Tuesday, April 30 on major roads in the province, as reported by ARY News. In a statement, the JI general secretary attributed the escalation of the wheat crisis to the government's misguided policies.

The Karnataka Congress will stage a protest on April 28 against the Centre's 'paltry' drought relief: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress would hold a protest here on April 28 against the “paltry” drought relief provided to the state, according to PTI.

Shivakumar, who is also the state president of the Congress, said he was against the demand for 18,172 crore to alleviate drought

-With input from the agency

Published: April 28, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

