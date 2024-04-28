Politics
PM Modi put India on the world map as an innovator and credible leader: IT industry leaders
Indian-origin business leaders in the IT sector have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for putting the country on the global map as an “innovator and credible leader”.
Speaking at the Indiaspora AI Summit 2024 on 'Whether or not artificial intelligence can be a good force for the future' at Stanford University, California on April 26, Informatica CEO , Amit Walia, said: “India is perceived very differently in the global space. a space for innovation. It is a space of human capital. It is a space for progress and innovation. And as we look to the future, what Modi has been able to do is put India on the global map as a credible innovator, a leader in which all countries can invest and grow.”
Elastic CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni praised the Union government led by Prime Minister Modi for its focus on openness to innovation, industry and government.
“The Prime Minister and the government have done an incredible job. India is now one of the largest and most populous countries in the world and is leading this population towards progress, thanks to the way they have harnessed the potential of this country has been nothing short of fantastic,” Kulkarni said.
Terming PM Modi's era as 'incredible', Mayfield Fund Managing Partner Navin Chaddha praised PM Modi's leadership for India-US ties and his ability to connect the diaspora Indian company which he said is doing extremely well in the technology industry, ANI reported.
Chaddha said: “The Modi era has been amazing, the kind of relationship they have been able to build with the US. And to be able to connect the Indian diaspora, which is doing extremely well in the tech industry, I take my hat off to them. ..”
Addressing the gathering via video conference, PM Mod said: “AI (artificial intelligence) is a very dynamic issue. If one solution is provided, malicious people will find another. We must be very attentive to any new technology. It can be very useful if used in rules, but if used incorrectly it can create a lot of problems.
Highlighting the menace of fake videos, the Prime Minister said: “We are all aware of fake generative videos created by AI that look completely real. We must therefore be more vigilant before believing a photo or video. India is working towards creating a global framework. for AI.”
Rohit Jain, Speaker and Moderator – CIO, Harvard Business School, called on PM Modi to increase his guarantee, which he has always provided.
“Prime Minister Modi must increase his guarantee because he has always kept his promises. So, I think his promises have been 100 percent true. So he must now promise 110 percent and then he will keep his promises again promises,” he said.
Priya Rajan, Managing Director of National Corporate Coverage and Business Development at MUFG, hailed the Modi magic in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
She said, “I see Modi's magic game lies in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, which is an adventure ecosystem. So you can see the number of venture capitalists who are now interested in investing, investing in India. And you're seeing a ton of US global investors setting up shop now. open stores in India.
Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also participated in the event, which was attended by the Indian diaspora as well as American business leaders.
Speaking to , the Indian diaspora and business leaders from the IT sectors. who reiterated how Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji is leveraging AI to shape the future national strategy to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
“They highlighted Prime Minister Modi's technological approach and his efforts to promote AI applications in various sectors like agriculture, health and education for social development and inclusive growth. They also condemned “Western bias against India ranking it lower in parameters such as ease of doing business and citing irregularities when calculating these rankings,” he added.
In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that artificial intelligence was a dynamic issue and India was working towards creating a global framework for AI while interacting with participants of the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon.
