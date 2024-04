3 Kurdish journalists brought to court for arrest, 6 released under judicial supervision

Three of the nine Kurdish journalists arrested earlier this week were brought to court for arrest after testifying before a prosecutor on Friday, while six of them were released under judicial supervision, Turkish minute » reported, citing the Mezopotamya news agency. Turkish police on Tuesday carried out a series of coordinated raids in Istanbul, Ankara and the southeastern province of Anlurfa, as part of an Istanbul-based operation, which resulted in the arrest of nine journalists Kurds. The journalists were held in police custody until Friday, when they were finally able to testify before the prosecutor. Following their testimony, during which they were questioned about their journalistic activities and their publications on social networks, Mezopotamya reporters Mehmet Aslan and Esra Solin Dal as well as journalist Erdoan Alayumat were brought to court for arrest . The six other journalists Enes Sezgin, Saliha Aras, Yeim Alc, Beste Argat Balc, irin Ermi and Doan Kaynak, who work for various Kurdish media, were released under judicial supervision, which requires them to report regularly to the police station and to face trial. travel ban. There was no information about the charges against the journalists. But it is common for Kurdish journalists in Turkey to face legal harassment on terrorism-related charges because they cover sensitive issues such as Kurdish rights. The international community, including human rights organizations, has repeatedly condemned these actions, which they see as an attempt to stifle freedom of expression and suppress dissenting voices. In addition to the searches in Turkey, police raids also took place on Tuesday at Kurdish media outlets in Belgium, where police searched the offices of Strk TV and Medya Haber TV. Kurdish journalists in Turkey frequently face legal harassment, are tried and sentenced to prison terms for covering issues related to Kurds and the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies. Rights groups regularly accuse Turkey of undermining media freedoms by arresting journalists and shutting down critical outlets, particularly since President Recep Tayyip Erdoan survived a failed coup in July 2016 . Turkey is one of the world's largest jailers of professional journalists and has been class 165th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom in 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

