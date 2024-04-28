The British Conservative Party faces the threat of total extinction

LONDON The crucial difference between the dinosaurs and Britain's ruling Conservative Party is that the dinosaurs had no way of knowing the asteroid was coming. For conservatives, omens of doom abound, some vote suggesting that a catastrophic political loss extinction event could be on the way in the next general election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signaled he will call an election in the second half of the year, and they could legally take place no later than January 2025.

With his party lagging behind the opposition Labor Party by more than 20 points, most experts expect the elections to mark the end of conservative rule. But will this be the end of the Conservative Party?

Lawmakers will get an early, if imperfect, indication of whether or not a conservative is a conservative. twilight of the gods is in the works on Thursday, when local elections take place in England and Wales. THE complex and varied ballotswhich includes elections for thousands of local council seats, several regional mayors and law enforcement officials, will not affect the composition of the British Parliament and therefore pose a direct threat to Sunak's grip on power . But some conservatives fear this is where the collapse of the oldest active and most electorally successful political party begins.

This is the first of two stages in destroying the Tories, a former Tory minister told the Daily Beast, the second being the general election, whenever it comes. People are completely disconnected and have become impossible to convince. They have made their decision and just want the nightmare to end.

Even those who think that reports of the impending political death of the Conservative Party are greatly exaggerated are still waiting the Tories will be smoked in the local elections on May 2, with some experts suggesting that the party could lose up to half of its council seats.

Part of the problem is that the Conservatives performed very well three years ago, when many of the seats currently up for grabs were last contested. May 2021 is when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, remember him? Sir John Curtice, a prominent British political scientist and professor at the University of Strathclyde, told the Daily Beast. At the time, the Conservatives were well ahead of Labor in national polls and enjoying a surge in popularity following the rollout of COVID vaccines. A completely, completely different world, says Curtice. And the problem facing the conservatives is that they are defending a good year, in a context of opinion polls where they are behind by 20 points.

I think nationally the Conservatives will be beaten as you would expect in the midterms, another former Conservative minister told the Daily Beast, while a current Conservative MP thinks they will obviously losing many elections given the successes of 2021.

The MP instead said the interesting aspect of next week's election would be the re-election of two incumbent Conservative mayors, Andy Street in the West Midlands and Ben Houchen in the north-east Tees Valley. While both politicians enjoy personal popularity in their respective regions, their poor election results could be interpreted by some conservative lawmakers as glaring and inescapable warning signs of the intensity of sentiment against their party across the board. the country.

If the two were to leave, it would cause considerable concern, the conservative lawmaker said. But what Conservative MPs would do about it, I don’t know. They added that as a general election could be held in just a few months, they are not convinced that anyone could do something completely insane, meaning they intend to oust Sunak and replace him with a new leader before the arrival of the national vote. Well, I have to see that I can never predict what my colleagues do, says the lawmaker. That would be ridiculous.

Ridiculous indeed. After returning to power in 2010 after 13 years in opposition, Britain has had no fewer than five different Conservative prime ministers. Of these, only two (David Cameron and Boris Johnson) decisively won national elections, while a third (Theresa May) emerged from an election without a clear majority and needed support from another party to govern. Liz Truss was installed as head of a country of 68 million people on the basis that a just over 81,000 Conservative Party members voted for her in a contest sparked by Johnson's scandal-riddled fall. And Sunak, the fifth Conservative prime minister in just six years, came to power because a total of 193 people chose him to be the man tasked with cleaning up the historic mess of Truss' brief, unprecedented stint in Downing Street.

Curtice, the polling guru, estimates that Labor now has a 99 per cent chance of forming Britain's next government in the general election. The Conservatives run the significant risk of obtaining the worst result ever recorded in modern parliamentary history, says Curtice. But perhaps it's not as bad as the plight of conservatives in Canada.

This refers to the cataclysmic performance of the Progressive Conservatives in Canada in 1993. After nine years in power, the PC lost all but two of its federal seats, in one of the worst electoral defeats for a ruling party ever seen in the country. Western world. The landslide result, which precipitated the party's eventual dissolution, was invoked by some Britons. media reports on the upcoming general election in the United Kingdom due to some parallels between the circumstances that Canadian Conservatives faced at the time and those that British Conservatives find themselves in today.

If it wasn't a complete wipeout, how bad could it be for British Conservatives? As bad as 1997, perhaps, when John Major led the party to its worst defeat in a century? Some in the party seem to take solace in the thought that the current Labor leader, Keir Starmer, is not as charismatic a figure as his predecessor Tony Blair, who won a landslide 97 victories. As a former Tory minister said: Mother Teresa couldn't have beaten Blair. Sunaks personal popularity pollhowever, also makes for a pretty grim reading from the conservatives' point of view.

There is also another existential threat to the Conservative Party: itself. The party is torn apart by infighting which has already caused significant problems for Sunak. An alliance of five right-wing rebel factions nicknamed the five families made him go through hell over his migration policy. Liz Truss even launched a new Popular conservatism faction in February which quickly moved to kick Sunak's policies and vow to take part in the battle against left-wing extremists. Even if the Conservatives avoid complete elimination in the general election, a heavy defeat could transform bitter factional divisions into a total breakup of the Conservative Party as we know it.

Conservative lawmakers must now simply wait and see what lies ahead for their own fate. Even if it is not extinction, many will no doubt already feel in danger and will reflect on the responsibility for their current situation.

We have had eight years of turmoil, total divisions, intellectual bankruptcy, a breakdown of party discipline and MPs who simply don't know how to behave, a former Tory minister has said. They think they matter. And people now think that's not the case.