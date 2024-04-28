Sanatan Dharma succession rights: PM Modi steps up attack on opposition; According to NDA, leads by 2-0 in LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and the INDI Alliance, saying their sole aim was to form a government and create currency.

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtras Kolhapur, he said that against the objective of opposition groups, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been working towards finding permanent solutions to the problems over the last ten last years.

We focused on the youth and women of the country. NDA spearheaded the Aatmanirbhar initiative to promote businesses. NDA has launched the Startup India initiative to create opportunities for the youth, the Prime Minister said while highlighting the work of his government.

BJP-NDA leads 2-0 after 2nd phase vote

Prime Minister Modi noted that Kolhapur is known to be the football hub of Maharashtra, adding that the sport is very popular among the youth here.

If I talk to you in football terminology, yesterday after the completion of the second phase, the BJP-NDA is leading 2-0, the Prime Minister said.

He said that Congress and INDI Alliance are playing politics using anti-national agendas and appeasement. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi said: Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar.

The PM criticizes the INDI Alliance and the One PM for a year formula

He said INDIA bloc leaders declare that if they form a government, they will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Those who are struggling to win triple digit seats, can these INDI Alliance people reach the doors of government? » asked the Prime Minister.

He said the opposition was now trying to find a new formula, a formula of a prime minister for one year. That means five prime ministers in five years – this country will never tolerate that, he added.

Congress boycott against Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

He also mentioned the boycott of the Congress of pran pratishtha Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony. The Congress, which had been preventing the construction of Ram Mandir for decades, also boycotted it. Members of Congress also declined the invitation of pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi brought up the example of Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

While Ansari and his family from Ayodhya, who fought against Ram Mandir in court all their lives, attended the temple consecration ceremony when the court declared it to be Ram's temple, said declared the Prime Minister.

DMK and Sanatan Dharma remark

The Prime Minister also spoke about the vilification of Sanatan Dharma by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a close ally of the Congress, and said they compared such a concept to dengue and malaria.

People who talk about destroying Sanatan Dharma are invited by the INDI Alliance to Maharashtra and are welcome here, he said.

He said the opposition group has fallen so low into vote bank politics that it has allied itself with people who believe in Aurangzeb.

Congressional Princes Estate Tax Formula

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, PM Modi said the grand old party has now announced that whatever you earn in your lifetime for your children will not be entirely inherited by your children.

The Congress Prince has come up with a formula where you will not be able to give your land and property to your children, he said, adding that they are considering imposing inheritance tax on ancestral properties.

The Congress and the INDIAN Bloc have decided to kill social justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the land of Maharashtra is a symbol of social justice. But, he added, Congress and the INDI Alliance have also decided to kill social justice.

The grand old party which insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar is now preparing to plunder the reservation of Dalits and backward classes.

He said the Congress was considering implementing its Karnataka reservation model across the country.

In Karnataka, the Congress government made all Muslims OBCs through a law, entitling them to the OBC quota, PM Modi added.

People who decorate the tomb of Yakub Memons

The Prime Minister further said that people who decorate the tomb of Yakub Memon cannot change the fortunes of Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Memon was convicted for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

He also criticized Uddhav Thackeray's doppelganger Shiv Sena for siding with the Congress, adding that if Balasaheb Thackeray had been alive, he would have been saddened.

Therefore, strengthen Modi's hands by making the NDA candidate win with a huge margin from Kolhapur, PM Modi said.

Your dream is my resolution: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that Modi government is the government of poor, SC/ST and OBC, dedicated to development, aims to provide opportunities to youth and facilities to women.

Your dream is my resolution. Every moment is in your name, every moment is in the name of the nation. This is why I made this commitment, 247 and 2047, said the Prime Minister.

Explore live updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024 news. Check Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 schedule, top candidates and constituencies on News18 website.