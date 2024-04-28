Al-Aqsa preacher praises Turkish president's stance on Palestine





Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam of East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech at the 5th Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds. “We appreciate the positive attitude of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on the right track. This attitude comes from a heart that believes in the justice of the Palestinian cause,” said Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, president of the High Islamic Council of Jerusalem. Sabri highlighted the importance of Trkiye's diplomatic and media activities regarding the Palestinian cause, calling for increased measures to protect the rights of the Palestinian people and the Islamic status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He also called on the Arab and Islamic world to cooperate with Trkiye to end attacks against the Palestinian people and deter Israel from its genocidal war. Sabri highlighted the unlimited support given to Israel by the United States and the West in its war against the Palestinian people. He said Arab and Islamic countries should exert all kinds of pressure on countries supporting Israel. He also appreciated people around the world who held protests in support of the Palestinian people. Sabri also praised activists, journalists and independent policymakers who are doing everything possible to expose Israel's lies and crimes, noting that the Palestinian people are resisting the war waged by Israel and its allies. In his speech at the 5th Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (Jerusalem), held in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “No one can expect us to remain silent in the face of genocide while our Palestinian brothers have been resisting alone for 203 days.” He stressed that it is difficult to live as a Muslim and courageously defend rights, law and justice. “In particular, harassment towards the sanctity, historical status and sanctity of our first qibla, Al-Aqsa Mosque, is gradually increasing. Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing increasing harassment, The identity of the ancient city is being eroded by Israel step by step, the Turkish president said. “As descendants of our ancestors who resurrected Jerusalem, which had been burned and destroyed by the Crusades, and made it a land of peace for four centuries, we closely follow every negative and positive development in Palestine,” he said. he added.

