Tony Blair had it, Boris Johnson too… the quality that wins Angela Rayner's support despite her gaffes | Martha Gil

Here's an essential political rule: authenticity matters. That's almost all that matters. If you have it, you are done. If it doesn't, no team of PR professionals can make it for you.

In recent weeks, one politician has reminded us of this lesson: Angela Rayner. From the looks of it, she's on the ropes. After claiming she had dodged capital gains tax on the sale of a council house, she suffered criticism from the press and the opposition. But if she weathers the storm, I think she will come out on top. Still, her character was polished as a chorus of experts and colleagues rushed to her defense, portraying her as courageous, self-made, hard-working and outspoken. A sample, from Matthew Parris in the right party Times: Angela Rayner's only crime is being an arrogant girl.

Then, at Prime Minister's Questions, another gaffe from Rayner: she called Rishi Sunak a pint-sized loser. Well, coming from anyone else, that would have been a blunder. Instead, Rayner delivered his blow: So how does pint-sized Rishi measure up to other world leaders? made the front page of a usually hostile newspaper Daily Mail.

And remember the reaction to Rayner's last big mistake, when she called conservatives bastards. Here's someone who says what she thinks and answers questions, with some wit, wrote Sean OGrady in the Independent, which felt Rayner was becoming a bit of a cult figure. And here is news anchor Cathy Newman: Rayner was aggressive, brash and [speaks] with knowledge of the real world.

How does Rayner do it? She is authentic. This is a fairly rare quality in politics. John Prescott got it after punching a protester and his popularity among party members actually increased. Nigel Farage had it. Boris Johnson had it. Tony Blair had it. Margaret Thatcher had it. And Rayner has it. His gaffes only strengthen his reputation.

These men and women are exceptions because it is extremely difficult to appear authentic in politics. A central task of the job, selling yourself to voters, imposes an obvious ulterior motive on you from the start. Even if your values ​​coincide exactly with what you say, your audience may suspect otherwise. How can they trust you? How can they trust a door-to-door salesman? After all, you have an agenda.

To make matters worse, you have to toe a party line. It's impossible to appear authentic when every one of your colleagues says the exact same thing. Additionally, collective discipline sometimes requires you to defend indefensible colleagues or appear enthusiastic about policies you hate. Worse yet, you're sometimes asked to say a particular form of words when navigating a tricky topic. It is here, in the hands of an inquisitive interviewer, that politicians are at their least sincere. All they can do is repeat themselves and dodge the question; even the best actors can struggle to sound spontaneous when they say their lines for the twentieth time.

How can you be authentic when every aspect of your job is working against you? Here's an additional pitfall: the more sincere you try to appear, the more likely you are to appear disingenuous, because voters guess, fairly correctly, that it's just a marketing ploy. This is sometimes called the authenticity doom loop, where every attempt to appear relevant makes you less. On International Women's Day last month, Sunak revealed in detail how he shares household chores with his wife. He loved stacking the dishwasher, he said, and making the bed. The reaction was dismissive. The Prime Minister was trying to appear normal, people said. He was trying to deceive them.

Sometimes a politician manages to square the circle. Last week shadow minister Darren Jones was praised for his unusual honesty. During an LBC debate with Iain Dale, he was asked his opinion on ID cards and he said he didn't know, as he was unsure of his party's position. Later in the program, he received the information via text message. I have my lines!, he announced before reading them.

But it's a tricky trick to recognize that your work is inherently insincere, an act you're obligated to perform. This is the method Johnson used to wink at the audience while pretending to be a politician. Jacob Rees-Mogg attempts the same maneuver, but with less success. But Rayner belongs to a different group of bona fide politicians; she is truly authentic. Like Jeremy Corbyn, she says what she thinks because she can't help it, even to the point of prioritizing her own opinions over party messages or her own political interests.

Relying on a stereotype can also help. Both Johnson and Farage seemed authentic in part because they were caricatures of themselves; they conformed to a recognizable type. This is where women can struggle. In countries where female politicians are rarer, women act by definition against stereotypes. In the United States, where there is no female president yet, studies show that women succeed difficult to appear authenticwhile research in Norway, where politics is more gender balanced, suggests that they are perceived as more authentic than male candidates.

And Britain? Taking a look at female politicians on the right Theresa May, Liz Truss suggests that the model for success is rather narrow: female candidates must emulate Thatcher. But the stereotype closest to Rayner, that of the straight-talking Northerner, is asexual. Perhaps the scope of action for women politicians is widening.

So is it a good thing that we value authenticity more than anything else? I am not sure. There are few professions in which being authentic is more important than getting the job done, and for good reason. Master sincerity and you can get away with almost anything in politics. But should you do it?