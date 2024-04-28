Politics
PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: 'Congress conspired to destroy democracy,' Modi says at Karnataka rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. According to Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar of the BJP's election management committee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am. The Prime Minister will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at noon. The Prime Minister's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to attend an election rally at 2 p.m. Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 p.m.
Here are LIVE updates on PM Modi's rally in North Karnataka
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 'Make alliance with those who praise Aurangzeb', PM Modi attacks Congress
At the Belagavi rally in Karnataka, PM Modi attacked the Congress party, alleging that the party is “allying with those who praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb”. “The Congress wants to grab the wealth of the people and redistribute it among its vote banks,” he added.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi brings Neha murder case, says Congress prioritizes appeasement
Raising the subject of MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case in Karnataka, PM Modi, at the Belagavi rally, attacked the Congress saying it “has once again prioritized 'appeasement', and added: 'They don't value the lives of our daughters like Neha.'
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi launches attacks on Congress at rally
PM Modi at the Karnataka rally attacked the Congress party. He alleged that the party had conspired to “destroy Indian democracy”. He added, “Congress has strayed from the national interest to become entangled in the interest of one family.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP govt removed colonial laws from criminal justice system, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Belagavi ahead of phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7. Prime Minister Modi spoke about his government's changes to India's criminal justice system: “The BJP government has removed colonial laws from the criminal justice system. our “Nyay Sanhita”, we prioritized justice for our citizens over punishment. Laws relating to terrorism have been strengthened and laws relating to atrocities committed against others have been removed. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has new provisions on electronic evidence after being implemented on July 1, this will help all citizens of the country,” he said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 'Congress is ashamed of BJP's achievements,' says PM Modi in Belagavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, said, “When India emerges and becomes stronger, everyone feels proud. But the Congress has become so far removed from the national interest, so absorbed in the welfare of its family, that it does not like the achievements of the country… They have begun to be ashamed of every achievement that we we carried out…”.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: SP candidate from UP's Ballia booked for spreading hatred
Samajwadi Party candidate for Ballia Lok Sabha seat Sanatan Pandey has been jailed for allegedly spreading enmity, hatred and animosity between different sections of society. Pandey lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an SP candidate to BJP's Virendra Singh Mast by a margin of 16,000 votes. Voting will take place in Ballia in the seventh phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Congress to hold protest against Centre's 'paltry' drought relief
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Congress would hold a protest here on April 28 against the “paltry” drought relief provided to the state. Shivakumar, who is also the state president of the Congress, said he was against the demand for 18,172 crore to alleviate drought in the state, the Center sanctioned only 3,454 million. The Union government has announced a very paltry amount of aid, which will be largely insufficient to provide relief to farmers in the event of drought, he said.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: BJP won big in 2019 Karnataka elections
The BJP has always performed brilliantly in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. It is the only southern state where the BJP's hold is strong. In the 2019 elections, the party unilaterally won 25 of the state's 28 seats. The Congress won one seat.
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: Voting will take place in these 14 seats in Karnataka
The 14 seats that will go to polls on May 7 in Karnataka are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Voting in Karnataka on May 7
Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Polling has taken place so far in 14 seats on April 26. And for the remaining seats, voters will vote on May 7.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Karnataka
Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari.
|
