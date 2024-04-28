How to build a budding friendship between Wong and Prabowo





JAKARTA The new leaders of Singapore and Indonesia need to work on their nascent ties if they want to maintain the momentum of their predecessors and further develop bilateral ties, observers say. They add that the two countries' proximity and turbulent external environment mean that Singapore's next prime minister and Indonesia's next president are likely to push for even warmer personal ties to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 15, while Mr. Prabowo Subianto will replace President Joko Widodo in October. The Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on April 29 will be the first time DPM Wong and Mr Prabowo will meet formally. in their capacity as future head of government since the latter won the Indonesian elections on February 14. As Minister of Defense for almost five years, Mr Prabowo is familiar to Singapore's leadershaving participated in bilateral meetings and global forums such as Asean, the Shangri-La Dialogue and the Group of 20 (G-20). Mr Dedi Dinarto, senior Indonesia analyst at strategic consultancy Global Counsel, said: Mr Prabowo, an Indonesian political heavyweight, is widely recognized among Singapore policymakers, while Mr Wong, who worked closely with its Indonesian counterparts during the difficult times of Covid-19. pandemic, commands respect from Indonesian policy makers. Certainly, both parties will have to redouble their efforts to maintain the good state of relations and for the two new leaders to get to know each other better, other observers point out. Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, said the relationship between the two new leaders is new and untested. He noted that establishing familiarity will take time and that both men will need to feel comfortable with each other and be attentive to domestic concerns as well as international pressures. Singapore is sensitive to the need to work closely with Indonesia and will seek Indonesia to align on this, Professor Tan said. Indonesia will have to view Singapore as an equal, even if the temptation and realpolitik may be to lean towards an abang-adik (older-younger brother) relationship. A friendship between DPM Wong and Mr Prabowo, if allowed to flourish, would be crucial to the development of Indonesia-Singapore relations, which in turn are essential to regional stability, said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin. He is a senior international affairs analyst at policy and business consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore. Dr Mustafa and other observers said trade and investment would remain priority areas, along with defense and security. In 2023, Singapore recorded US$15.4 billion (S$20.9 billion) in foreign direct investment into the archipelago, and bilateral trade reached US$69 billion that year. Both countries are also among the main sources of visitor arrivals. Singapore welcomed 2.3 million Indonesian tourists in 2023, while Indonesia welcomed 1.4 million tourists from Singapore that year.

