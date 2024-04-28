Politics
Turkey's opposition Y Party elects new leader at extraordinary congress
The Turkish nationalist opposition party İYİ (Good) held its 5th Extraordinary Congress on April 27 following the resignation of Meral Akşener. Party members elected Müsavat Dervişoğlu, vice-president of the parliamentary group, in the third round.
Akşener had supported Dervişoğlu in the race, who faced group chairman Koray Aydın, party vice-chairman Tolga Akalın and Günay Kodaz.
1,178 delegates voted out of 1,302, while Dervişoğlu received 611 votes in the third round, while Aydın remained with 548.
Despite receiving 9.69 percent of the vote in the 2023 general elections and securing 43 parliamentary seats, the party remained at 3.77 percent in the March 31 local elections after withdrawing from the Alliance of people, the main opposition group.
The party only won one municipality at the provincial level, that of central Nevşehir.
The İYİ Party was founded in 2017 as a split from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Since then, the latter has remained within the ruling alliance.
In her final speech as party leader, Akşener defended the policies she pursued throughout her reign and stressed that she “did not refrain from paying the price” for the risks she took.
“I stand before you for the last time with the peace of mind that I have done everything that has come my way. I stand before you for the last time with the happiness of having made the voice of the nation heard without concluding any accounts, any haggling, any fraud. I stand before you for the last time with the peace of mind of having fought without giving up even for a moment, just like the first day we founded the İYİ Party. You asked me for a house and I made one for you. From now on, you will keep this house standing,” she said.
Some MPs and party members were seen crying for Akşener.
The İYİ Party elected a new leader five months after the CHP following the opposition's defeat in the 2023 general and presidential elections. Similarly, Özgür Özel was elected the new leader of the CHP at a party congress in November , but unlike Akşener, former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was a candidate and lost.
After his election, Dervişoğlu took the stage alongside Tolga Akalın and Koray Aydın and said: “Everyone should be sure that nothing will be the same again.”
“I didn't win a race because we didn't compete with anyone. From today on, we will embrace each other and heal our wounds. Then we will continue our journey to the government with Koray Aydın, Tolga Akalın and all of you who worked hard for this cause. How happy is he who says that I am Turkish,” he concluded.
Dervişoğlu was elected as a parliamentary deputy in the western province of İzmir in the 2018 and 2023 general elections.
Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), congratulated Dervişoğlu and wished Meral Akşener “good health and happiness in her future life.”
Elected President of the 5th Extraordinary Congress of the İYİ Party, Mr. I congratulate Müsavat Dervişoğlu and wish him success in his new position.
M., who has been the chairman of the İYİ Party since its establishment. Good health and happiness to Meral Akşener in her future life…
– Özgür Özel (@eczozgurozel) April 27, 2024
President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also called Dervişoğlu to congratulate him.
Dervişoğlu chaired the Gray Wolves between 1987 and 1989, a group banned in several European countries due to their constant attacks. He was head of the Izmir MHP between 2000 and 2011 and was elected an MHP deputy in 2011.
