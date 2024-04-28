Big blow for Rishi Sunak as former health minister switches to Labor





In a major blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, Conservative MP and former health minister Dr Dan Poulter has defected to Keir Starmer's Labor Party. Dr Poulter said the Conservatives have become a right-wing nationalist party that no longer prioritizes the NHS or the National Health Service (NHS), a health system funded by the British government which provides free services to almost the entire population. population. , except for certain services. Dr Dan Poulter is MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Dr Poulter also works part-time as a mental health doctor in an NHS hospital. In an interview with the Observer, Dr Poulter announced he was resigning as a Conservative MP and would serve as Labor whip until the next election. Also watch | British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak persuades voters with key laws He said he would not seek re-election to the House of Commons in the next general election. But he added that he saw himself playing a role in advising Labor on its mental health policies while focusing more on his work in the NHS. “I couldn't continue down this path. I need to be able to look my NHS colleagues in the eye, my patients in the eye and my constituents in the eye. And I know the Conservative government has failed in this. what matters most to me is the NHS and its patients,” Dr Poulter said. Labor leader Keir Starmer celebrated the decision on social media. “It's fantastic to welcome Dr Dan Poulter, MP to today's Labor Party,” he posted on X. “It's time to end the Tory chaos, turn the page and to give back to Britain's future. I'm really happy that Dan has decided to join us on this journey. What does it mean? The defection of a Conservative MP to Labor, the first since Christian Wakeford's switch to Labor, is a further blow for Rishi Sunak ahead of next week's council and municipal elections, in which the Conservative party is expected to lose up to half of its remaining local elected officials. seats of authority. (With contribution from agencies) Mukul Sharma Mukul Sharma is a New Delhi-based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in and beyond the Indian subcontinent. Deeply interested in business See more

