PM Modi will storm four consecutive mega rallies in North Karnataka | News from India





NEW DELHI: Two days after 14 constituencies in Karnataka went to polls in the second phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the booming campaign for the BJP in north Karnataka on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will remember four consecutively rallies to support the efforts of the state unit of the BJP in the region- Belagavi , Uttara Kannada Davanagere and Ballari.

Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister, who came to Kundanagari Belgaum for Lok Sabha election campaigning on Saturday evening.

Voting took place on Friday in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies out of a total of 28 in Karnataka.

The remaining 14 seats that will be contested in the May 7 elections include Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

In the past, the Bharatiya Janata Party performed well in the Lok Sabha elections held in Karnataka. Karnataka is the only state in the southern region where the Bharatiya Janata Party has a firm hold. In the 2019 elections, the party alone won 25 of the state's 28 seats.

The Congress won in one constituency. The BJP is once again challenged to repeat its previous electoral performance, while the Congress struggles to maintain its presence.

In Karnataka, if the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities come together on a common platform, they have the potential to create a significant impact on the political landscape of Karnataka. The BJP also faced repercussions during the assembly elections.

The Lingayats have the highest population in Karnataka, while the Vokkaliga community occupies the second position. JDS chief HD Deve Gowda and Congress president DK Shivakumar are members of the Vokkaliga community.

The third phase is scheduled for May 7 and will see voting in 94 constituencies across 12 states and union territories. The results will be announced on June 4.

