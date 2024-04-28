Indonesia says Foxconn could invest in projects to get new capital





(Bloomberg) — Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest in the country's new capital, a move that would boost the $34 billion construction project. Most read on Bloomberg The Taiwanese company plans to set up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network in Nusantara, as Indonesia's new capital will be called, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement on Sunday. Young Liu, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Foxconn's flagship unit, met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company's plan to invest $8 billion to build a manufacturing plant with the electric scooter startup Gogoro Inc. The factory, planned to be built in Central Java province, will produce batteries and other products related to electric vehicles. Liu told Jokowi, as the president is known, that Hon Hai was happy to help Indonesia establish talent training institutions, and would provide EV technologies and products to local partners and work with them to build an EV ecosystem, according to a company press release. SATURDAY. They also talked about batteries and renewable energy and exchanged ideas on the electric mobility sector, the statement said. Indonesia is seeking to capitalize on its large reserves of nickel, a key component of batteries, to develop an electric vehicle industry. The government is also considering moving its capital from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to the island of Borneo, where it plans to build a green city that will rely primarily on public transportation and use entirely renewable energy. Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2022 Bloomberg LP

