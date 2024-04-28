Rishi Sunak said he must win a key battle to have any chance of triumphing in the general election | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak has been warned to prepare for a fight with left-wing lawyers over his Rwandan laws. But Mark Littlewood, chairman of the Conservative Party's Popular Conservatism faction, also believes the Prime Minister can turn the fight to his advantage – by framing it as a showdown with the blob. And the former director of the Institute of Financial Affairs believes success represents Mr Sunak's best chance of securing an unlikely victory in the general election that most people expect him to call in the autumn . The prime minister has pledged to send the first rejected asylum seekers on flights to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks after his legislation is finally ratified by Parliament, paving the way for them to be granted asylum. royal assent and the entry into force of the law. Many – including Mr Littlewood himself – are skeptical the former chancellor will succeed.

However, Mr Littlewood nevertheless said Mr Sunak could turn the opposition to his advantage. He told Express.co.uk: If the flights don't take off because it appears Sunak and his government have been incompetent and haven't bought enough planes or whatever, then it will backfire. . But if they don't take off because he is defended by many human rights lawyers in the Supreme Court and in Strasbourg, then he will have to fight. And to that extent you have a whole host of things that I think will be mini versions of the Brexit battle. Gina Miller continued to thwart Boris Johnson, but this actually added to Boris Johnson's popularity. He was saying, “Look, I'm trying to get these things done, but I'm hamstrung by the courts and all these litigants, and he called the election on the slogan Get Brexit Done.”

So if the flights don't take off, but the reasons why they don't take off are widely seen and understood to be our over-cautious and over-powerful human rights culture, then I think the Sunaks have not only an excuse, but a platform on which to campaign. He can say I did this, what more do you expect from the Prime Minister, I passed this into law, I ran it through Parliament, I faced the House of Lords, I have more or less my party. aside, and I am now blocked by lawyers who are indeed left-wing, this is unacceptable. This would be a similar channel cry. So the one that Boris made in December 2019. The situation is not directly analogous, with polls far worse for the Conservatives at present, but Mr Sunak may still be able to take such a stance, Mr Littlewood suggested.

He added: He could almost say that this was a constitutional crisis in that who is actually going to determine our immigration policy? Will it be the lawyers, the Human Rights Act and the Supreme Court, or the democratically elected government? I'm not saying it's a surefire way to guarantee victory, but I think it certainly makes it a fight, and even more of a fight than the opinion polls we're seeing currently reflect. If he were seen to have won such a fight, it would greatly improve his hopes of achieving an unlikely victory, Mr Littlewood pointed out. Mr Sunak has given no firm indication of when he plans to visit the country, only saying it will be in the second half of the year. Autumn is seen as the most likely date, although former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage believes a summer election is on the cards.

