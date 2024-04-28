PM Modi in Belagavi | Rahul Gandhi insulted the great kings and queens of this country





Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a souvenir during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Belagavi on April 28, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Rahul Gandhi insulted the great kings and queens of India like Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Chennamma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Belagavi on Sunday (April 28). He was speaking at an election rally for BJP candidates Jagadish Shettar and Anna Saheb Jolle. The Congress prince said that the Rajas and Maharajas of the past were brutal rulers who grabbed the properties of the people. He said they regularly exploited their subjects. What does that mean? This simply means that he has insulted great kings like Shivaji Maharaj and queens like Kittur Chennamma, the Prime Minister said, referring to Rahul Gandhi. I want to ask the prince, you insult and criticize kings and queens, but you do not talk about the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs, over many centuries. Is it because you don't know the contribution of kings and queens, or is it because you want to indulge in a policy of appeasement? He asked. Do the Shehzada know the contribution of the benevolent kings of Mysore? The good governance and patriotism of kings and queens is historic and inspiring. Banaras Hindu University would not be built without the support of the King of Banaras. It was Queen Ahalyabai Holkar who rebuilt the temples. It was the King of Baroda who recognized the talent of Dr BR Ambedkar and invited him to his court. The king sent him abroad for higher studies. Is the Congress prince aware of all this? » said Mr. Modi. He seems to have the courage to speak only against kings, but not against sultans and nawabs. Does he know that the Nawabs conspired to divide the country? His lips are sealed when it comes to such leaders, the Prime Minister said. Congress leaders do not seem to remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb. They are aligning themselves with parties that continue to praise Aurangzeb. They do not criticize the sultans who destroyed temples and slaughtered cows. PM attacks Congress' appeasement policy The Congress leaders are guided by their policy of appeasement. Such policies are reflected not only in their governance, but also in their representation of history. This is all due to vote bank politics. This is why they have a biased view, the Prime Minister said. Unlike the Congress, we take inspiration from Kittur Rani Chennamma. The NDA government opened various wings of the army for women. He allowed girls to attend Sainik schools. There is a Sainik school named after Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi. The number of women in the central police force has doubled, he said. Candidates Mr. Shettar and Mr. Jolle, MPs Iranna Kadadi and Mangala Angadi, former MP Prabhakar Kore, MPs, party leaders from Belagavi and Chikkodi and others were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pm-modi-in-belagavi-rahul-gandhi-has-insulted-great-kings-and-queens-of-this-country/article68117105.ece

