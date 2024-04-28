The Trump factor weighs heavily on Sino-US relations

A major breakthrough was not expected during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens' recent visit to Shanghai and Beijing, but that does not indicate the insignificance of his five-hour conversations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and a brief meeting with China's strongman, President Xi Jinping.

Over the past few months, the Biden administration and Xi Jinping's regime have carefully struggled to halt further erosion in Sino-U.S. bilateral relations and to manage growing differences on a host of difficult issues. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan amid strong Chinese resistance, continuing US trade conflict despite and since Biden's predecessor imposed high tariffs on Chinese products and China's apparent support for Russia amid the war in Ukraine which resulted in a new Russian-Russian conflict. -American Cold War.

Biden's disapproval of Beijing's display of military might in the South China Sea disputes and unwarranted claims of sovereignty over many islands in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, the elevation by Washington from the quadrilateral security dialogue to the level of regular meetings and at the summit level, the American allegations concerning the Chinese. human rights violations in Xinjiang province and the undermining of democracy in Hong Kong, along with several other issues have placed the United States and China on a trajectory of political hostility and diplomatic confrontation.

In this presidential election year, the Biden administration cannot afford to adopt a soft policy toward China. But at the same time, President Biden is well aware of the importance of keeping the line of communication open with China and remaining engaged in converging areas of cooperation. After all, Nancy Pelosis controversial visit to Taiwan and the downing of a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out espionage activities in American skies have pushed bilateral relations between the two countries to a new low.

At a time when unprecedented levels of US military assistance to Ukraine and massive sanctions against Russian aggression have failed to bring the Russian economy to its knees, disengaging from bilateral conversations with China would be counterproductive. -productive. This could further push China to embrace Russia and, in turn, help Russia resist US pressure. China has refused to engage in military dialogue and has suspended many bilateral dialogues with the United States due to the impasse over the Taiwan issue. This does not bode well for the two countries, although the risks of accidental conflict due to misunderstanding or miscommunication have increased. Many U.S. allies in Europe and Asia have also expressed concern about the Sino-U.S. schism, and some of them have expressed difficulty in taking sides.

The meetings between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping in Bali during the 2022 G20 summit and in San Francisco during the APEC meeting were conscious efforts to maintain interactions at the highest levels to reduce communication problems and eliminate misunderstandings. However, these meetings have had few encouraging results in terms of normalization of relations.

Differences between the United States and China on a number of key issues have persisted too long to further complicate relations. Restoring normal communication channels has become essential, and this is why Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already visited China twice to address trade and investment issues. And Secretary of State Blinken's recent visit to China is the second in ten months. Telephone conversations between the US Secretary of Defense and his Chinese counterpart have also resumed. However, these are only signs of thaw; The restoration of normal relations between the United States and China is still far away.

There are many reasons why Washington and Beijing want to hold regular high-level consultations. The United States constantly monitors China's growing technological power, concerned that China has closer ties with Russia, North Korea and Iran, aware of its inability to dismantle or prevent militarization China of the South China Sea Islands, concerned about the flooding of the South China Sea Islands. cheap Chinese goods landing in the United States and worried about China's potential use of force against Taiwan.

China, on the other hand, has witnessed a slowdown in its economic growth, a collapse in its real estate sector which accounts for about a third of its GDP, upset by US restrictions on exports of critical technologies, angry at the fact that the Biden administration is discouraging the United States. companies to invest in China in sectors likely to strengthen its military capabilities, angered by American arms transfers to Taiwan and agitated by Washington's efforts to create triangular and quadrilateral groupings like AUKUS, United States-Japan-South Korea and Japan-Philippines-United States. collaborations.

Given that both sides have good reason to continue dialogue, the language used during Secretary Blinkens' visit to China was moderate. Blinken called on China to stop exporting goods that could enable Russia's defense industry to function properly, reiterated concerns expressed by Treasury Secretary Yellen about exports of cheap and subsidized goods that negatively affect U.S. businesses and workers, called on Beijing to ensure a level playing field for U.S. companies in China to refrain from exerting out-of-market economic pressure and sought to impress China on the need to contain l Iran in the current tension between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed satisfaction with the current stabilization of China-US relations, but proposed choosing between a stable relationship or a downward spiral of relations; asked the secretary not to step on China's red lines, especially on the Taiwan issue; defended China’s economic ties with Russia; and urged the United States to understand China and its attitude and not misinterpret Beijing's actions.

President Xi Jinping, during his meeting with Secretary Blinken, said China and the United States should be partners, not rivals. Both agreed that China-US relations are the most important in today's world order. Overall, it was a visit that aimed to continue dialogue at high levels rather than resolve outstanding differences. It is obvious that neither Washington nor Beijing would prefer an armed confrontation. The United States is already facing two wars, one in Europe and the other in West Asia. The Biden administration does not want China to fully cooperate with America's adversaries. At the same time, President Biden wants to display his tougher China policy to avoid giving his political rival Donald Trump ammunition to shoot at him during crucial election campaigns.

Biden's Treasury Secretary and Secretary of State sent strong messages to China, and President Biden signed the law banning Tik-Tok on the eve of Blinken's visit to China, but the meetings in Beijing were more cordial than they could have been. Chinese leaders view Biden's policies as containment strategies, but Xi Jinping has deemed it necessary to engage because a Trump victory could bring more uncertainty to relations.

The writer is the founding president of the Kalinga Institute Indo-Pacific Studies and a former professor at JNU. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.