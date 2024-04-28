tomorrow the last “leaders’ retreat” with Widodo and Lee as protagonists

Tomorrow, April 29, in Bogor, in the Indonesian province of West Java, the seventh and final “leaders’ retreat” will take place with the Indonesian President as the protagonist. Joko Widodo and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loongboth are expected to leave office by the end of the year.

The event, which takes place every year, has contributed to forging a strong relationship between the two countries, as recalled today by the newspaper “The Straits Times”, based on the personal friendship between the two leaders. Widodo will leave his post next fall to his defense minister, Prabowo Subiantho, winner of last February's presidential election, while Lee announced this month that he would give way to his deputy on May 15 Laurent Wong.

Under the leadership of the two leaders, Indonesia and Singapore resolved a number of long-standing issues, including the management of airspace over the Indonesian islands of Riau and Natuna, formerly controlled by the city authorities. -State. The dispute was resolved with the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation and extraditions, which entered into force in March this year.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Head of State will take stock of the “significant progress” made on the bilateral cooperation front during their respective mandates, as reported this week by the office of the Prime Minister of Singapore. The discussions will focus, among other things, on the three agreements signed within the framework of the Expanded Cooperation Framework which entered into force last month, and relating to the management of civil airspace, defense and extraditions.

