Politics
tomorrow the last “leaders’ retreat” with Widodo and Lee as protagonists
Nova Agency – Reproduction reserved
Tomorrow, April 29, in Bogor, in the Indonesian province of West Java, the seventh and final “leaders’ retreat” will take place with the Indonesian President as the protagonist. Joko Widodo and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loongboth are expected to leave office by the end of the year.
The event, which takes place every year, has contributed to forging a strong relationship between the two countries, as recalled today by the newspaper “The Straits Times”, based on the personal friendship between the two leaders. Widodo will leave his post next fall to his defense minister, Prabowo Subiantho, winner of last February's presidential election, while Lee announced this month that he would give way to his deputy on May 15 Laurent Wong.
Under the leadership of the two leaders, Indonesia and Singapore resolved a number of long-standing issues, including the management of airspace over the Indonesian islands of Riau and Natuna, formerly controlled by the city authorities. -State. The dispute was resolved with the signing of an agreement on defense cooperation and extraditions, which entered into force in March this year.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Head of State will take stock of the “significant progress” made on the bilateral cooperation front during their respective mandates, as reported this week by the office of the Prime Minister of Singapore. The discussions will focus, among other things, on the three agreements signed within the framework of the Expanded Cooperation Framework which entered into force last month, and relating to the management of civil airspace, defense and extraditions.
Also read other news on new news
Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp
Follow us on Nova News social networks on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram
Nova Agency – Reproduction reserved
|
Sources
2/ https://www.agenzianova.com/en/news/indonesia-singapore-domani-lultimo-ritiro-dei-leader-con-protagonisti-widodo-e-lee/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- tomorrow the last “leaders’ retreat” with Widodo and Lee as protagonists
- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized
- Dubai plans to move the busy international airport to a new $35 billion facility within 10 years
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- US Pacific Commander Says China Pursues Boiling Frog Strategy
- Aamir Khan told Rajkumar Hirani hatta yaar as he ditched the shorts and bared all on the set of PK to give the perfect shot: What's the problem if you see me naked? | Bollywood News
- Who won the final point in Art & Patrick's tennis match, broken down by referee
- Fresh Mock Projects Portland Drafting International Forward
- The Trump factor weighs heavily on Sino-US relations
- With Challengers and Saltburn, Hollywood films embrace sex again
- Google parent company Alphabet joins the $2 trillion club as a result of showing strength in AI
- UK forces may be deployed to help deliver Gaza aid | BBC News