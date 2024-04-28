Narendra Modi's 'Aurangzeb' attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Not a word against the nawabs, the nizams…' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi on Sunday, claimed that Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi had accused India's kings of committing atrocities but never uttered a word against nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs. PM Modi further said that Gandhi and the Congress never criticized Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for destroying Hindu temples. Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento at a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI) “Shehzada of Congress said that the kings of India were atrocious. They snatched the possessions of the poor according to their wishes. The Congress Shehzada insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma, whose good governance and patriotism still motivates us. Does the Shehzada not know the contribution of the Mysuru royal family, of which we are all proud?,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! At a recent rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that kings and rulers used to grab people's land, and it was the Congress that ended this practice by bringing the independence and democracy and implementing the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi said that “Shehzada Congress” made the remark to appease the vote bank of the Congress party. “But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs… Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. The Congress forms political alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb. They don't talk about all those who destroyed our places of pilgrimage, looted them, killed our people and killed cows,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Raja of Banaras helped establish the Banaras Hindu University. He said it was the Maharaja of Baroda who identified BR Ambedkar's talent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress government in Karnataka Prime Minister Modi said that ever since the Congress formed a government in Karnataka, the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. He said the Congress was starting to feel ashamed of India's achievements. He also said that the VVPAT-EVM judgment of the Supreme Court was a severe slap to the Congress. He claimed that the party had lied about the EVM tampering. He demanded that the party apologize to the nation as it attempted to destroy the country's democracy. What did Rahul Gandhi say? According to Times Now, Rahul Gandhi had said, “It was the rule of kings and maharajas, they could do whatever they wanted. If they wanted someone's land, they would take it away. » He later said that the Congress workers helped the people of the country achieve independence, establish democracy and amend the Constitution of the country. BJP leader Amit Malviya said the remark was an insult to the Rajput community and Rahul Gandhi should apologize. With contributions from PTI, ANI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/narendra-modis-aurangzeb-attack-on-rahul-gandhi-not-a-word-against-nawabs-nizams-101714290866792.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos