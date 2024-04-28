Why fentanyl, said to be the biggest killer of Americans aged 18 to 49, featured on Antony Blinkens' visit to China | News explained





US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens' three-day visit to China ended on Friday (April 26), after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In addition to discussions on Ukraine, Taiwan, And Chinas dangerous actions in the South China Sea, Blinken also spoke about the production and export of synthetic opioid precursors, particularly fentanyl, during his visit: The Associated Press reported.

In a video posted to X on April 24, Blinken said he plans to work on issues that matter to the American people. One of them involves fentanyl synthetic opioids, the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 49. In another article published Friday, he said the issue of counter-narcotics was an area of ​​common interest discussed during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. .

Here's why fentanyl is a major problem for the United States and China's role in it. How big is the opioid epidemic in the United States? Opioids are a class of medications that derive or mimic natural substances found in the opium poppy plant, according to the website of the American Johns Hopkins Medicine Society. They produce various effects, including pain relief and euphoria, and are highly addictive. Some common opioids include oxycodone, morphine, codeine, heroin, and fentanyl. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever. [for pain relief] and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a painkiller. But overdoses can cause stupor, changes in pupil size, clammy skin and cyanosis. [blue skin]coma and respiratory failure leading to death. Users feel the impact of opioids immediately, and it also wears off quickly, so they need them regularly. Often, people who start using prescription opioid painkillers become addicted. The United States is witnessing what many call an opioid epidemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who died from drug overdoses in 2021 was more than six times that of 1999. More than 75% of the nearly 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021 involved an opioid. Waves of opioid-related deaths in the United States. (Via CDC website) What is China's role in the opioid epidemic? The United States experienced a rise in synthetic opioid-related deaths after 2013, largely due to the rapid proliferation of illegally manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogues such as acetylfentanyl and carfentanil. An April 16 U.S. House of Representatives committee report found that cheap fentanyl is increasingly being used in other drugs, often without buyers' knowledge. The United States has primarily blamed fentanyl trafficking on two countries, Mexico and China. A 2020 DEA intelligence report (Fentanyl Flow to the United States) indicated that fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances were being trafficked from China through international courier operations and express shipping. Investigative journalist Ben Westhoff said Vice News about how he discovered several Chinese companies in Wuhan and Shanghai involved in manufacturing chemicals used to create synthetic opioids (precursors). Chemicals made in China would be shipped to Mexico to be made into pills and then sent to the United States. The previously mentioned House committee report indicated that the Chinese Communist Party directly subsidized fentanyl production by providing tax breaks to companies often engaged in other legal chemical manufacturing involved in precursor production. On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the FEND Off Fentanyl bill to combat illicit fentanyl traffickers in Mexico and creators of precursor chemicals in China. Need for cooperation between the United States and China The United States understands that resolving the fentanyl crisis at home requires cooperation with China. Both governments have made occasional progress in this area. In 2019, China announced it would add fentanyl-related substances to a list of controlled narcotics. According to the DEA, the Chinese decision resulted in the shift of part of production to India, although there too the export of fentanyl precursors has been regulated since 2018. However, given the deterioration of US-China relations following the Covid-19 pandemic, trade wars, and tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, cooperation on this front has been affected. There have recently been attempts to resume cooperation. In November 2023, following Xi's meeting with Biden, a bilateral counter-narcotics task force was announced to coordinate law enforcement actions and combat, among other things, misuse of chemical precursors. The many obstacles to managing the fentanyl crisis According to Westhoff, a lot also depends on local Chinese governments. Many provinces consider the production of fentanyl as a source of employment for the population. To evade law enforcement, operations often slightly modify the formulas of certain chemicals. China also placed blame on the United States, pointing out that even before fentanyl, the opioid crisis was in full swing. U.S. pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma have been accused of dispensing hefty opioid prescriptions to their patients, turning them into opioid addicts who seek ever more powerful drugs. And China is just one part of a much more complex puzzle, involving many countries, criminal organizations and issues. For example, Mexico is a major player in trade, but cooperation with this country has been difficult to establish. Earlier this year, the P.A. reported that the head of Mexico's detective agency said: Mexico has been the champion of methamphetamine production, and now fentanyl. As the US presidential elections approach this year, the misuse of fentanyl and opioids is a major issue for voters. A March Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that 8 in 10 voters in seven swing states (states where Democrats and Republicans have similar levels of support) said fentanyl abuse was a very important problem or quite important to them when voting. That's more than the number of people citing abortion, climate change, labor and unions, or the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

