Government transition, programs prepared, including those that can be executed immediately





President Jokowi will support and include the higher programs of the President-elect and Vice President in the RKP and APBN project (MI/Usman Iskandar) COORDINATOR of the Special Staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ari Dwipayana, said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will support and prepare for the inclusion of the flagship programs of the President and Vice -elected president Prabowo-Gibran in the government. work plan (RKP) and the draft state revenue and expenditure budget (RAPBN 2025). “Including those who can be executed immediately after October 20, 2024, after the inauguration of the president-elect and the vice president,” said Ari, contacted on Sunday (28/4). He said his enthusiasm was to oversee sustainable development to create an advanced Indonesia. Also read: Government transition, President Jokowi will include the Prabowo-Gibran program in the RKP “The foundation was laid by President Jokowi,” said Ari. Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) appointed the number 2 pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, presidential and vice-presidential candidate, as the elected president and vice-president following the presidential election of 2024. This determination is contained in minutes number 252/PL.01.9-BA/05/2024 concerning the determination of the candidates elected for president and vice-president in the 2024 general elections. Also read: President Jokowi regarding the contentious session of the 2024 presidential election: respect the decision of the Constitutional Court The inauguration of the President and Vice President is scheduled by the KPU on Sunday, October 20, 2024, in accordance with KPU Regulation (PKPU) Number 3 of 2022 Concerning the Stages and Timetable for Holding the 2024 Elections. President Jokowi also requested that as the stages of the presidential election process are almost completed with the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK), all parties must respect the decision of the MK as the final and binding decision. “This means that the president and vice president-elect must prepare with the plans that have been put forward to get straight to work after the inauguration,” Jokowi said some time ago. Regarding the existence of a transition team, he indicated that there was none, and that he would only prepare so that the transition from the current government to the next one goes smoothly. “No, no, no (transition team). We are preparing for the transition to go well and smoothly so that the president and vice president-elect can work immediately after their inauguration. This is also requested of the president and to the vice president. -elect,” Jokowi said. (Z-3)

