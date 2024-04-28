Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today to strengthen BJP's voter base

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold four rallies in north Karnataka on Sunday, aiming to boost the BJP's efforts to consolidate support in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold public rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari. These rallies are part of the BJP's approach to strengthen its voter base in the North Karnataka region.

PM Modi's full program here:

Belagavi: Modi will start his day by addressing a public meeting at 10 am

Sirsi, Uttara Kannada: He will then travel to Sirsi to address another public meeting at noon.

Davanagere: Modi's final event will be an election rally in Davanagere, starting at 2 p.m.

Ballari: PM Modi to address public meeting at 4 p.m.

Voting took place in 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on Friday. The remaining 14 seats, elections for which are scheduled for May 7, include Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

The BJP has consistently excelled in Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which is the only southern state where the BJP has maintained a strong presence. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won a landslide victory, winning 25 out of 28 seats.

The Congress party, which won just one seat in the 2019 elections, is now tasked with maintaining its position while the BJP aims to replicate its past successes. In this context, the next elections represent a significant challenge for both parties.

In Karnataka, the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities hold significant political influence. If these two groups come together, they have the potential to bring about substantial change in the state's political landscape. The BJP experienced this dynamic in the assembly elections, where a combined platform of Vokkaligas and Lingayats posed a challenge.

The Lingayats constitute the largest community in Karnataka, followed by the Vokkaligas in second place. Notable political figures, such as JDS chief HD Deve Gowda and Congress president DK Shivakumar, belong to the Vokkaliga community.

The third phase of polling is scheduled for May 7, covering 94 constituencies across 12 States/UTs, and results are expected on June 4.

Published: April 28, 2024, 08:27 IST

