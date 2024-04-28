Prabowo says Jokowi is preparing to succeed him

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President-elect 2024 Prabowo Subianto said President Joko Widodo had been preparing to become his successor.

According to him, he lost twice in a row against Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections is part of the preparations.

“And for this, I have to express here how well Pak Joko Widodo prepared me,” Prabowo said during a bihalal halal at the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Board of Trustees Office in Central Jakarta, Sunday (28/4/2024).

Prabowo also said that he always followed Jokowi's instructions to build diplomacy with neighboring countries.

Some time ago, Prabowo was ordered to visit China, South Korea and Japan to develop his diplomacy.

“Now I’m being ordered to go to the Middle East,” he said.

Prabowo even said that if he did not get Jokowi's blessing, he might not participate in the 2024 presidential election.

“When I was asked whether or not I wanted to run in 2024, I openly answered that I would run if Pak Joko Widodo approved and supported him,” he said.

Because Jokowi's support is considered a symbol of sustainability and commitment to continuing the development achieved.

“Why? Because we need continuity, we need a commitment to sustainability. The right things, the already so important investments of public money must be ensured,” he said.



