Politics
Xi Jinping has carried out the biggest restructuring of China's military in the past decade. The strategy behind his decision
In a surprise move last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping disbanded the Strategic Support Force (SSF), a military branch he created in 2015 to integrate military space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare capabilities, into the framework of popular liberation (APL). an in-depth look at the armed forces, CNN shows.
In place of the SSF, Xi inaugurated the Information Support Force, which he said is “a new strategic branch of the PLA and an essential basis for the development and coordinated application of the system of networked information”.
The new force will play an important role in helping China's military “fight and win modern warfare”, Xi said at a ceremony.
At a press conference the same day, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson said that the FSS was divided into three units:
- Information Support Force
- Aerospace Forum
- Out of cyberspace
They will answer directly to the Central Military Commission, the body at the top of the military chain of command headed by Xi.
Under the new structure, the PLA is now made up of four services – the army, navy, air force and missile force – plus four divisions: the three units are separate from the FSS and of the Joint Logistics Support Force, according to ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.
Recommendations
EU declares war on Beijing over subsidies to Chinese companies. “We have become dependent on Russian gas. Let's not repeat the mistake with China”
The effects of the reorganization
Chinese military experts say the reorganization increases Xi's direct control over the PLA's strategic capabilities and underscores China's ambitions to better master artificial intelligence and other new technologies to prepare for what they call the “smart war” of the future, writes CNN.
The restructuring comes after a massive purge last year within the PLA due to corruption. Xi has removed powerful generals and overhauled the missile force, an elite branch that oversees China's growing arsenal of nuclear and ballistic missiles.
The Information Support Force will be led by senior generals from the erstwhile SSF.
Observers who have long followed the PLA's actions argue that the latest reorganization is unlikely to be the result of recent corruption-related purges, but rather a reflection of the fact that the FSS was not an organizational format. ideal for the Chinese army.
Joel Wuthnow, a senior fellow at the Pentagon-funded National Defense University, says the old division “reduced Xi's visibility on important functions and did little to improve coordination between defense forces space, cybernetics and network”.
Recommendations
Tens of thousands of Romanians are waiting on the Coast for the mini-festivals of May 1st and Pate. Abroad, Greece and Turkey are in the lead: “The Turks have learned to make us red eggs”
“I think the new structure will give Xi better visibility into what is happening in space, in cyberspace, in network management. These functions will now be overseen at his level and not through the Force of strategic support, which served as an intermediary,” Wuthnow said.
The spy balloon that the Chinese leader didn't know existed
Lack of such visibility could carry high risks, particularly in periods of heightened tensions and deep mistrust between Beijing and Washington.
Last year, the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it crossed into American territory. The incident caused a new crisis between the two powers and froze bilateral relations for months.
Although U.S. intelligence officials said the balloon was part of a larger surveillance program run by the Chinese military, Xi may not have been aware of the mission.
US President Joe Biden said last June that the Chinese leader was unaware of the balloon's existence and was “very embarrassed” when it was shot down.
James Char, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said implementing strategic reconnaissance during the spy balloon incident would have been the responsibility of the SSF's Aerospace Systems Department . “That was one of the roles and responsibilities of the PLASSF,” he said. It is unclear whether the balloon incident contributed to Xi's decision to disband the SEF.
Wuthnow, of the National Defense University, said the newly created Information Support Force will likely take over communications and defense of the PLA's networks.
“Achieving these things is of paramount importance to the PLA in any future conflict, and the Chinese have paid particular attention to these functions and likely learned lessons for their own organization from the war in Ukraine,” he said. -he declared, referring to the invasion of Russia. in Ukraine. “It is logical that the chairman (of the Central Military Commission) wants to play a more direct role in this area,” he continued.
How China views “smart warfare”
The latest reshuffle is likely the result of ongoing thinking about how the military can better achieve the Chinese Communist Party's strategic goals, Char says.
“I suppose the reorganization better reflects the emphasis APL has placed on accelerating the development of smart warfare” brought about by a new round of technological and industrial advancements, he said.
The concept of “smart warfare” gained attention in a 2019 Chinese defense white paper that highlighted the military application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum information, big data and cloud computing.
“The landscape of international military competition is undergoing historic changes. New and high-tech military technologies, centered on information technology, are advancing day by day, and there is a dominant trend towards the development of long-range, intelligent, invisible or unmanned precision weapons and equipment ” says the White book.
“War is accelerating the evolution of its form towards informational warfare, and intelligent warfare is on the horizon,” the white paper also states.
The creation of the Information Support Force as a new branch reporting directly to the Central Military Commission also highlights the importance of information dominance in modern warfare.
The Chinese military's official spokesperson, in a commentary in the PLA Daily, described networked information technology as the “biggest variable” in improving combat capability.
“Modern wars are competitions between systems and structures, in which control of information equates to control of the initiative of war,” the article reads.
The emphasis on information dominance and “smart warfare” also has significant implications for any potential future conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
The Chinese Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it, and has promised to take control of the island – by force, if necessary.
Char said that in the event of a conflict in Taiwan, the Information Support Force “will likely take the spearhead role in supporting the PLA's attempts to dominate the information space before adversaries of Beijing cannot do so.
Photo: Hepta
|
Sources
2/ https://www.libertatea.ro/stiri/xi-jinping-a-facut-cea-mai-mare-restructurare-a-armatei-chineze-din-ultimul-deceniu-strategia-din-spatele-deciziei-sale-4872585
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Children living in high-altitude regions of India may be more susceptible to stunting
- Xi Jinping has carried out the biggest restructuring of China's military in the past decade. The strategy behind his decision
- Prabowo says Jokowi is preparing to succeed him
- Best Bollywood Horror Movies to Binge Watch
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today to strengthen BJP's voter base
- Red walls and green dreams: what are the main battlegrounds in local elections in England? | By-elections
- Adhyayan Suman recalls his Bollywood debut amid criticism from Shekhar Suman: 'It was a mistake, not a debut' | Hindi Cinema News
- Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Gillespie and Kirsten as men's head coaches | Cricket news
- Fashion show brings community together to help fight poverty in Anderson | Local News
- Luca Baggi on LinkedIn: Google fires Python team – reported by Thomas Wouters
- California Disney characters unionize decades after their Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role WFTV
- Video shows US and Israeli hostages alive in Gaza | BBC News