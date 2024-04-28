Xi Jinping has carried out the biggest restructuring of China's military in the past decade. The strategy behind his decision

In a surprise move last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping disbanded the Strategic Support Force (SSF), a military branch he created in 2015 to integrate military space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare capabilities, into the framework of popular liberation (APL). an in-depth look at the armed forces, CNN shows.

In place of the SSF, Xi inaugurated the Information Support Force, which he said is “a new strategic branch of the PLA and an essential basis for the development and coordinated application of the system of networked information”.

The new force will play an important role in helping China's military “fight and win modern warfare”, Xi said at a ceremony.

At a press conference the same day, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson said that the FSS was divided into three units:

Information Support Force

Aerospace Forum

Out of cyberspace

They will answer directly to the Central Military Commission, the body at the top of the military chain of command headed by Xi.

Under the new structure, the PLA is now made up of four services – the army, navy, air force and missile force – plus four divisions: the three units are separate from the FSS and of the Joint Logistics Support Force, according to ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.

The effects of the reorganization

Chinese military experts say the reorganization increases Xi's direct control over the PLA's strategic capabilities and underscores China's ambitions to better master artificial intelligence and other new technologies to prepare for what they call the “smart war” of the future, writes CNN.

The restructuring comes after a massive purge last year within the PLA due to corruption. Xi has removed powerful generals and overhauled the missile force, an elite branch that oversees China's growing arsenal of nuclear and ballistic missiles.

The Information Support Force will be led by senior generals from the erstwhile SSF.

Observers who have long followed the PLA's actions argue that the latest reorganization is unlikely to be the result of recent corruption-related purges, but rather a reflection of the fact that the FSS was not an organizational format. ideal for the Chinese army.

Joel Wuthnow, a senior fellow at the Pentagon-funded National Defense University, says the old division “reduced Xi's visibility on important functions and did little to improve coordination between defense forces space, cybernetics and network”.

“I think the new structure will give Xi better visibility into what is happening in space, in cyberspace, in network management. These functions will now be overseen at his level and not through the Force of strategic support, which served as an intermediary,” Wuthnow said.

The spy balloon that the Chinese leader didn't know existed

Lack of such visibility could carry high risks, particularly in periods of heightened tensions and deep mistrust between Beijing and Washington.

Last year, the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it crossed into American territory. The incident caused a new crisis between the two powers and froze bilateral relations for months.

Although U.S. intelligence officials said the balloon was part of a larger surveillance program run by the Chinese military, Xi may not have been aware of the mission.

US President Joe Biden said last June that the Chinese leader was unaware of the balloon's existence and was “very embarrassed” when it was shot down.

James Char, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said implementing strategic reconnaissance during the spy balloon incident would have been the responsibility of the SSF's Aerospace Systems Department . “That was one of the roles and responsibilities of the PLASSF,” he said. It is unclear whether the balloon incident contributed to Xi's decision to disband the SEF.

Wuthnow, of the National Defense University, said the newly created Information Support Force will likely take over communications and defense of the PLA's networks.

“Achieving these things is of paramount importance to the PLA in any future conflict, and the Chinese have paid particular attention to these functions and likely learned lessons for their own organization from the war in Ukraine,” he said. -he declared, referring to the invasion of Russia. in Ukraine. “It is logical that the chairman (of the Central Military Commission) wants to play a more direct role in this area,” he continued.

How China views “smart warfare”

The latest reshuffle is likely the result of ongoing thinking about how the military can better achieve the Chinese Communist Party's strategic goals, Char says.

“I suppose the reorganization better reflects the emphasis APL has placed on accelerating the development of smart warfare” brought about by a new round of technological and industrial advancements, he said.

The concept of “smart warfare” gained attention in a 2019 Chinese defense white paper that highlighted the military application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum information, big data and cloud computing.

“The landscape of international military competition is undergoing historic changes. New and high-tech military technologies, centered on information technology, are advancing day by day, and there is a dominant trend towards the development of long-range, intelligent, invisible or unmanned precision weapons and equipment ” says the White book.

“War is accelerating the evolution of its form towards informational warfare, and intelligent warfare is on the horizon,” the white paper also states.

The creation of the Information Support Force as a new branch reporting directly to the Central Military Commission also highlights the importance of information dominance in modern warfare.

The Chinese military's official spokesperson, in a commentary in the PLA Daily, described networked information technology as the “biggest variable” in improving combat capability.

“Modern wars are competitions between systems and structures, in which control of information equates to control of the initiative of war,” the article reads.

The emphasis on information dominance and “smart warfare” also has significant implications for any potential future conflict across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it, and has promised to take control of the island – by force, if necessary.

Char said that in the event of a conflict in Taiwan, the Information Support Force “will likely take the spearhead role in supporting the PLA's attempts to dominate the information space before adversaries of Beijing cannot do so.

