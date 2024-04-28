Devid's army volunteers declare support for former Jokowi aide to become Boyolali district chief – Solopos.com

SOLOPOS.COM – Devid Army Volunteers (RPD) declared their support for Devid Agus Yunanto as a candidate for regent in the 2024 Boyolali Regional Elections in Pelem Village, Simo, Boyolali, Sunday (28 /4/2024). (Special/RPD)

Solopos.com, BOYOLALI Hundreds of Devid Army (DPR) volunteers gathered to declare their support for Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) former aide Devid Agus Yunanto to become a candidate for Regent or Cabup in Boyolali regional election 2024.

The declaration was held at the Simo Volunteer Pendapa in Pelem Village, Simo District, Boyolali, Sunday (28/4/2024), DPR Secretary Maruf Sareh Kurniawan said the declaration was aimed at advancing and win Devid in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections.

“Apart from that, because it’s still Shawwal, it’s still halalbihalal,” he said when met by reporters after the event. Maruf said he supported Devid because he wanted a change of leadership in Boyolali.

He said the RPD was created to be a forum for the lower classes who feel that Boyolali has not changed. Apart from that, the DPR supports Devid, not the others, because it considers this figure close to that of President Joko Widodo.

Apart from this, Maruf believes that Devid will also be able to have the necessary logistics to fight. We created this RPD to improve Boyolali in the future, he explained.

He explained that the structure of the SPR is made up of eight people. Meanwhile, the number of members has reached hundreds of people spread across 22 subdistricts. Maruf said that DPR members would try to convince Devid to become regent of Boyolali through grassroots action.

“Later, from administrators to coordinators by electoral district, we will organize the workforce from sub-districts, villages, to RT coordinators,” he said.

Furthermore, Maruf realized that the DPR is not a party and therefore cannot nominate deputy regent candidates in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections. Therefore, the DPR will collaborate with the parties of the non-leaving coalition.

“Maybe a coalition party offers a deputy regent position or something like that, then we will take everything into account,” he said. He hopes that in the future there will be a change of leadership in Boyolali and Devid will win to become regent.

Political breakthrough

Maruf also realized that Devid had not confirmed himself as a regent candidate in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections, so the DPR movement aimed to make a political breakthrough.

“We're pushing Mas Devid from below, we're trying to convince Mas Devid, oh, this is really what the lower class is asking for,” he said.

For information, the name Devid Agus Yunanto was first mentioned as a candidate for regent in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections by volunteer Bolone Mase.

Devid is known to have been an aide to Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he was still mayor of Solo. Bolone Mase Boyolali Volunteer Coordinator Andi Waluyo expressed support for Devid as a young figure.

Mas Devid is from Donohudan, Ngemplak, still young, he said Solopos.comOn Wednesday (06/03/2024), he explained the reason for supporting Devid because he was looking for the best and youngest figure.

Regarding the vice-regent candidate, Andi said it was not discussed because he was still focusing on the regent candidate. Mas Devid is a businessman, he is also a staff member, including Mr. Jokowi [Presiden RI] since he was mayor of Solo until now, he said.

This leads Bolone Mase to believe that someone close to the central government or senior Indonesian officials is needed to lead Boyolali. Bolone Mase will enter the field to convince Devid Agus Yunanto to become the number one person in Boyolali.

Just like we won Prabowo-Gibran, our engines will restart. “This is a community contribution, those who want change come from the community,” he said.